Busty ‘Jersey Shore’ Star’s Racy Instagram Pics Too Hot For Fans

One of the stars of MTV’s Jersey Shore: Family Vacation has posted several racy photos to Instagram that might be too hot for fans of the series, who have told her to tone her sexy pics down, especially since she is engaged.

Angelina Pivarnick posted two pics to the social media sharing site; one that was black and white and one in color of her posting boudoir-style in black underwear, displaying her many intricate tattoos.

Pivarnick captioned the pics with several hashtags of those who styled her makeup and hair and the photographer’s name.

One was captioned, “You’re always on my mind.” The other stated, “Black and white kinda life.”

Many, many fans commented how “gorgeous” the reality star looked. Others wondered if she was pushing it too far with the pics, considering her alleged reputation as a flirt on the series and how her fiance would respond.

“Hope you realize what you have now and don’t throw it away!” said one fan of Pivarnick’s relationship with Chris Larangeria.

Another Instagram user commented, “If my girlfriend posted a picture like this. Wait she never would. Respect.”

Fans seemed more interested if fellow Jersey Shore star Vinny Guadagnino had checked in to “like” the steamy pics.

Pivarnick and Guadagnino have had a tempestuous relationship on the series. Pivarnick has pushed his buttons for years on the series, and this season, in particular, was bold enough to allegedly make a move on the single reality star in front of the cameras, despite her engagement to Chris Larangeira.

Larangeria and Pivarnick put a ring on it in January of 2018.

“This is my third engagement. Third time’s a charm!” she told People Magazine in May of her union with Larangeria. “I did not think I was going to get engaged again after my last engagement. It was toxic and it was terrible.”

Throughout the season, fans seemed concerned that the couple’s relationship would hit the skids after Pivarnick was seen openly flirting not only with Guadagnino but also castmate Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio.

“I mean, listen, I think Pauly is a great guy,” said Angelina on the series, per People Magazine.

“I think he’s cute, he’s tan, he’s got muscles, he’s got tattoos. You know what, if I was a single girl, I probably would bang Pauly.”

“She’s cheating!” shrieked Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi after seeing Pivarnick’s suggestive dance with DelVecchio played out on the series. “She’s going to lose her fiancé right now.”

“I’m sorry, but when you get engaged, you really don’t dance with a guy like that,” added Snooki. “I definitely think Angelina loves her fiancé — but she doesn’t know when she crosses the line.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation will return to MTV for Season 2 in late 2019.