Kendall Jenner Shares Makeup-Free Selfie And Opens Up About Acne Struggle

Kendall Jenner shared a few very candid photos of herself in the hopes of starting a conversation about “skin positivity” after her very public battle with acne.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to her Instagram stories to share a couple of pictures from her teenage years while engaging in the #10yearchallenge movement, but also to open up about her past struggles with skin problems. The pictures showed a 13-year-old Kendall with her face filled with spots yet covered in makeup as she was afraid to expose her real skin.

“I was 13 and ran home crying every day because people would stare at my skin,” she wrote.

The following picture showed the 23-year-old posing on set just a couple of days ago wearing “zero makeup” and looking super clear and glowing.

Kendall also shared another makeup-free snap from the photo shoot set on social media, which was accompanied by a much longer caption in which the model described how living with acne was “debilitating” for her, and it has “caused me to feel anxious, helpless and insecure.”

“As humans, I don’t think we share our insecurities enough because we live in a time where being ‘perfect’ is the standard. We curate our life online and pick the pretty moments to post. I’d like to show a younger generation that not everything is perfect,” she wrote, in what was a paid ad in partnership with skincare brand Proactiv.

Kendall announced her partnership with the brand during an episode of KUWTK in which she also described how hard it had been for her as a teenager to be followed by cameras and have her image scrutinized everywhere she went. She even mentioned a specific incident at an awards show, where she was left in tears after her photos from the evening were mocked online because her acne was visible in all of them. In her paid post, she also added that she ended up gaining “thick skin” from the whole experience, but that she “wouldn’t ever wish that feeling upon anyone.”

Her journey to achieve clear skin has been a long and turbulent one, but the reality TV star has finally gotten to a point where she is confident enough to share makeup-free photos. She ended the text by saying that her goal “is to open up a dialogue around skin positivity.” However, Kendall received major backlash after teasers from the episode where she announced her new partnership made it seem like she was about to reveal something much more personal, which many claimed was only a method to attract more viewers.