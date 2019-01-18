‘RHOBH’ Star Dorit Kemsley Accused Of Photoshopping Skimpy Bikini Photo

42-year-old mom of two Dorit is showing serious skin in a skimpy pink bikini.

Dorit Kemsley is coming under fire from fans accusing her of Photoshopping a recent snap she shared on her Instagram account showing her sporting a pretty skimpy pink bikini. Per Daily Mail, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was seriously called out by some of her more than 559,000 followers on the social media site who accused her of editing her body.

The photo posted on January 17 showed 42-year-old Dorit flaunting her seriously toned body in a fun and bright two-piece. The star had her eyes closed as she gave the world a glimpse at her toned bikini body and also opted to put her signature long blonde hair up in a ponytail.

She was also rocking a gold body chain under her swimwear that stretched down from her neck to her torso.

“Thinking of sunnier days,” Kemsley captioned the photo with a thought bubble and a sunshine emoji. “Rain, rain go away,” she added, with a rain cloud emoji.

But some fans were more interested in what they claimed was Dorit’s edited body than her caption.

Daily Mail reported that the comments section was flooded with messages from fans, many of whom alleged that the reality star’s bellybutton appeared to give away that the bikini snap may potentially have been edited before she shared it on her account his week.

“Next time make our belly button look real…,” one fan commented on the social media upload. “It will take away from the photo shop [effect].”

Another asked, “That a real belly button?” while a third wrote, “Photoshopped! Over done. Come on.”

But while many accused Kemsley of editing the snap, others were quick to praise the mom of two for proudly posing in a bikini.

“Damn Dorit you are looking good girl!” one commenter said. Another agreed, writing, “Dorit your body is [fire].”

But whether or not Kemsley got a little help from Photoshop for her latest swimwear upload, there’s no doubting that the RHOBH star works hard for her body.

The TV personality has been very open about how staying active and being a busy mom has allowed her to keep herself in such amazing shape in her 40s after giving birth to two children.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

She revealed to Bravo’s The Daily Dish how she managed to get her post-baby body back following the birth of her daughter Phoenix in February 2016, revealing that looking after two children played a big part in her snapping back into shape so quickly.

“I think the secret to getting back in shape and the weight coming off is that I had a 2-year-old to run around after,” she said at the time. “When you go from one child to two children, for me anyway, it was like having 10.”

“I just think simply running after two kids and having a newborn the weight it kind of comes off,” Dorit then added.