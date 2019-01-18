Lamar Davenport’s Mother Blames Morgan Freeman For His Granddaughter’s Death In Angry Courtroom Outburst

Morgan Freeman was accused of being responsible for the death of his granddaughter, E’Dena Hines, by the mother of the man who was yesterday jailed for her manslaughter.

After her son, Lamar Davenport was sentenced to jail, his mother screamed to a reporter, “Morgan Freeman molested her and he caused this. He did this,” according to Page Six.

She went on to say of her son, “He’s innocent! It was an accident!” as she was escorted from the room by court ushers.

E’Dena Hines, who was 33 years old, died after she was attacked by her boyfriend, Lamar Davenport. He stabbed her at least 25 times in the street in front of horrified passers-by.

One person who witnessed the attack claimed during the trial that Lamar Davenport had screamed, “I love you. I always loved you. God would have wanted this,” while he was stabbing Hines. It is reported that after his arrest, Davenport was taken to hospital and given sedatives. When he awoke, he is claimed to have screamed, “Why did this happen? No, no! Why God?”

Gustavo Caballero / Getty Images

Lamar Davenport was initially charged with her murder in the second-degree, but that was reduced to manslaughter in the first degree after his defense successfully argued that he was in a drug-induced psychosis at the time of the killing. He admitted he was under the influence of PCP when he killed Hines. Lamar Davenport was convicted of the manslaughter charge in May 2018, having waived his right to a jury trial. He returned to court yesterday to be sentenced.

During his trial, the defense made allegations that there was a sexual relationship between Freeman and E’Dena Hines, who was his step-granddaugher from his first wife, Jeanette Adair Bradshaw.

Freeman adopted E’Dina’s mother, Deena Adair, when he married Jeanette and after Deena had split from E’Dena’s father, Freeman claims to have acted as a surrogate father to his step-granddaughter.

In a signed affidavit, Freeman wrote, “Throughout E’Dena’s entire lifetime, my daughter Deena Adair and I were the primary sources of support for E’Dena financially, emotionally, mentally and physically.”

Their main evidence for the claim against Freeman was that at one point in their relationship, Hines had texted Davenport to say she had “grandpa feelings”. Freeman strongly denied the allegations.

The judge sentenced Lamar Davenport to 20 years in prison with an additional five years of post-release supervision. His mother was seen wiping away tears outside the courtroom after the hearing.