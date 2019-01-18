Fashionistas Are Furious With Meghan Markle’s Wrinkled Wardrobe

Meghan’s poor choice of fabric has fashion experts in creases

Meghan Markle has come under fire by the fashion police for stepping out in ensembles that look like they need a darn good ironing.

It’s an hard graft being a Duchess. The eyes of the world are watching your every move and so you’ve to look like a million dollars every minute of every day. As a rule Meghan’s adoring public have been beguiled and bewitched by her sartorial standards, but there’s always a few beady eye observers who will find fault no matter the cut of the cloth.

The Daily Mail reports that Meghan is guilty of one particular fashion faux pass that has her critics all hot under the collar – the wrinkled wardrobe.

The fashionistas have sought out Meghan’s kinked collection of wrinkled skirt hems, awkward fold lines and crumpled tops and have held them up like terrible exhibits before an aghast jury.

“Ladies and gentleman of the court”, they announce in hushed gravitas. “”Most recently the Duchess visited Smart works based at St Charles Hospital in North Kensingnton and was spotted,” whisper it, “wearing a crumpled ensemble.”

Apparently Meghan’s £2600 tan Oscar de la Renta coat was tainted by a heavy crease before the engagement had even began.

Oh the horror!

And these stylish sophisticates in high places have accused the Duchess of being a repeat offender when it comes to skimping on the ironing. Back in Christmas, they state in accusing tones, Meghan was seen in a nursing home in Twickenham wearing a £834 floral frock by Brock collection. The trouble being the frock in question was rather rucked up behind.

Oh the indignity!

These dedicated followers of fashion have even claimed that the Givenchy gown Meghan wore to her wedding looked like it needed a good steam.

Is nothing sacred?

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Yet Meghan’s “raggedy doll” look is not because the hard-working girl is too lazy to iron her clothes, it’s all to do with her choice in fabric apparently.

Creative Director of Mulberry Scott Henshall explained, “With any royal engagement, you want to arrive at your destination looking stylish and polished—a near impossible task when all you’re wearing are easily wrinkled clothes.”

To add insult to injury Henshall then recommends in future Meghan might opt to take a leaf out of Kate Middleton’s book and wear fabrics such as Knit wear, polyester, and Tencel, where the crease should release and leave the wearer looking unruffled and effortless.