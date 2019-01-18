Bill Gates Pictured Queueing Up For Burger And Fries In Seattle

Microsoft founder Bill Gates has been spotted by eagle-eyed diners queueing up to order burger and fries at a popular diner in Seattle, Washington, according to the Daily Mail.

Gates, who is known to be a big lover of burgers, was spotted standing in line with his hands in his pockets outside Dick’s Drive-In in the Wallingford neighborhood of the city on Sunday evening.

Gates is dressed casually in the photo and looks relaxed as he waits for his meal. He is wearing a red sweatshirt, grey pants, and black and white sneakers.

The photo was taken by former Microsoft employee Mike Galos, who was eating at the same restaurant. He initially posted it to a closed Microsoft alumni board page but later also uploaded it onto his Facebook page.

Galos captioned his post by saying, “When you’re worth about $100,000,000,000, run the largest charity in the history of the world and stand in line for a burger, fries and Coke at Dick’s like the rest of us. THIS is how real rich people behave unlike the gold toilet seat wannabe poser in the White House,” he added.

The picture has already gained more than 17,000 likes on Facebook and been shared 14,000 times.

When asked about the picture, Galos was effusive in his praise for one of the richest men in the world, describing him as incredibly humble.

“Bill’s not big on attention but is generally friendly and understands he’s a bit of a celebrity,” he said. “I’ve chatted with him at parties before but on the street or in a restaurant I don’t know him well enough to go over and say hi.”

Gates may not be big on celebrity, but he is certainly big on burgers. He is known to be a big fan of Burgermaster restaurant in Bellevue and is regularly seen dining there much to the excitement of other customers.

He has also hinted at being a fan of Dick’s in Seattle before too. During a speech at the University of Washington in 2011, he said, “I can understand wanting to have millions of dollars, there’s a certain freedom, meaningful freedom, that comes with that. But once you get much beyond that, I have to tell you, it’s the same hamburger. Dick’s has not raised their prices enough.”

Other social media users were impressed by Gates ‘everyman’ persona in the pictures. “Nobody seems to notice him…he fits right in,’ commented one, while another added, “He’s my kind of guy!”