Johnny Galecki & Girlfriend Alaina Meyer Celebrate Their Anniversary With Sweet Messages On Instagram

'The Big Bang Theory' star and his lady love shared sweet messages on a milestone day.

Johnny Galecki’s new relationship is sweet as candy. The 43-year-old Big Bang Theory star and his girlfriend, Alaina Meyer, 21, both posted messages to Instagram that reveal that not only is their romance the real deal but that it has hit a milestone worth celebrating.

Meyer posted photos of the two dressed up for the 24th annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar earlier this week. The model looks gorgeous in a red satin gown while her actor boyfriend sports a sharp blue jacket over a black shirt and tie. And while the two look happy in a sweet dressing room pose, it’s Meyer’s caption that really explains things.

“Happy anniversary darling, so grateful for our love,” Alaina captioned her post.

Johnny Galecki also posted a photo from the same night. The CBS star gazes lovingly at his lady in the black and white shot as he thanks her for letting her be his “arm candy” every day. Fans flocked to the comments section to remark how in love Johnny looks in the photo.

“You have such a look of pure love in your eyes… Enjoy every minute with her!” one fan wrote, while another added, “So happy seeing you soooo happy!”

You can see Johnny Galecki’s post below.

It is unclear exactly when Johnny Galecki started dating Alaina Meyer and what anniversary they are marking. In September, Galecki first shared a sweet photo of himself staring lovingly at his 21-year-old girlfriend, People reported, but he started tagging the model in photos going back to early August. The couple also appeared to vacation together at Tahiti Beach in the Bahamas in August. Johnny Galecki and Alaina Meyer made their red carpet debut at the 2018 People’s Choice Awards in November.

What is clear is that Johnny Galecki did not meet Alaina Meyer until sometime last year. On New Year’s Eve, Galecki captioned a beautiful Instagram photo of his lady love standing on a boat dock at sunset. The actor captioned the photo with a tribute to Alaina, writing, “2018 wouldn’t have been half the year it was had I not met this beautiful and wonderful woman. Thank you for being all you are, darlin’. @alainanariemeyer.”

On the same day, Meyer shared a mirror selfie that showed Galecki shaving as she snapped the pic.

“Oh wowza, what a wonderful year it had been,” Meyer captioned the Instagram pic. “One of my biggest blessings this year was falling in love with this amazing man… I loved 2018 but I am ready for 2019 and all of the magic to come. HAPPY NEW YEAR!”