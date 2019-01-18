‘B&B’ Recap For Thursday, January 17: Hope Lashes Out At Sally For Gift Meant To Cheer Her Up

Bold and the Beautiful recap for Thursday, January 17 features Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) and Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) who talked about Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam Spencer’s (Scott Clifton) loss of Baby Beth. Wyatt told Sally that this was not the first time that Hope had lost a child. He said that when they were married, she had also lost their baby. Sally was shocked that Hope had to go through the same pain again. Wyatt and Sally planned to visit the couple at the cabin later, per She Knows Soaps. Sally told Wyatt to go ahead as she had a plan to help ease Hope’s pain and would catch up with him there.

Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) brought Will (Finnegan George) home after calling Katie Logan Forrester (Heather Tom) to let her know that he would bring their son home. After she spoke to Bill on the phone, told Thorne Forrester (Ingo Rademacher) that Bill was really stepping up as a dad to Will.

Will and Bill arrived at Katie’s home. Will wanted to know if Bill could stay for dinner and Thorne agreed. Bill said that he loves Will more than he loves his own life. Katie said that she did not doubt that. Will said grace and asked God to keep an eye out for Beth. Bill and Katie beamed at their son’s thoughtfulness.

Impressed by Bill's role in Will's life, Katie convinces Thorne to allow Bill to stay for dinner. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/onZ8O2xxqY #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/YdLL35FP4X — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) January 17, 2019

Wyatt arrived at the cabin ahead of Sally, and this afforded him the opportunity to speak to her first. He told her that she has a lot of people that care about her. Although Hope understood what he was trying to say, she was inconsolable and said that she just wanted her baby girl.

Liam said that she needed to eat and went to fetch food from the main house. Hope told Wyatt that what he was doing was very kind, especially after what they had been through together. He said that he had not wanted to bring up the loss of their child. Hope said that it was a fact that they had also lost a child. Wyatt said that he was sad that she had to go through it again. Hope cried and asked why the baby had to be taken away.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Sally says she has an idea to help Hope deal with her pain. pic.twitter.com/GU8Op6JcIT — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) January 17, 2019

Sally arrived with a rescue puppy. Wyatt thought that it was too soon to give her this gift. Sally said that numerous studies proved that petting a dog was therapeutic. Sally entered Hope’s bedroom with the puppy, per Soap Central. Hope lashed out and asked if Sally thought that a puppy could replace her daughter. Sally tried to explain her intentions, but Hope scolded her about the “damn” puppy. Hope broke down crying that nothing could take away the pain of Beth’s death.