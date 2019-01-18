Ariana Grande Drops Sexy New Video For ‘7 Rings’

At 12 a.m. ET on Friday, January 18, pop sensation Ariana Grande dropped a brand-new song and music video for one of the tracks from her upcoming album, Thank U, Next.

The tune, “7 Rings,” is set to the main riff from the Sound of Music classic “My Favorite Things.” However, Grande’s faves are a lot more expensive than Maria’s simple “brown paper packages tied up with strings” and “schnitzel with noodles.”

The 25-year-old singer cherishes items like diamonds from Tiffany’s, bottles of champagne, a big house, and stylish hair extensions. But she doesn’t need a man to buy these things for her because when she sees something she likes, she just purchases it for herself. “I want it, I got it,” she sings.

Grande rationalizes that it is okay for her to lavish herself with such extravagant gifts because she’s “been through some bad sh*t.”

As the song continues, listeners realize that she is not totally selfish, though, because she bought six of her “b*tches” diamond rings that match hers — hence the title, “7 Rings.”

The music video, which can be viewed below, features Grande and her scantily-clad all-girl crew at a fabulous house party where the champagne is flowing and everyone dances in a super sexy manner both inside the house and on the front lawn. The clip has a pink hue, as there is pink lighting throughout, and all of the women seem to be wearing at least one pink item at all times.

In other scenes, Grande writhes around on the kitchen island in a sparkly silver leotard. She is dripping in diamonds and acting very sultry for the cameras.

Her dog, Toulouse, makes an appearance in the video’s final scene. “T wasn’t originally supposed to be in this video but he literally wouldn’t leave me/set/the shot so,” Grande explained on Twitter.

BuzzFeed News reported that the Hannah Lux Davis-directed video features Grande’s six best friends that she actually bought diamond rings for shortly after her breakup from former fiancé Pete Davidson last fall: Victoria Monet, Tayla Parx, Njomza, Courtney Chipolone, Alexa Luria, and Taya Shawki.

“7 Rings” is the third single from her forthcoming fifth album. It follows the title track, “Thank U, Next,” and “Imagine.” A release date has not yet been set by her label, Republic Records.

Grande will begin a new North American tour on March 18 at the Times Union Center in Albany, New York. She will also be headlining the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, for two nights, April 14 and 21.