Paris Hilton Goes Braless Under Fishnet Dress On Instagram

Paris Hilton shared a photo of herself wearing a risque outfit on Instagram today, as she posed in the middle of two mirrors for a surreal image. In the photo, Paris went braless under a fishnet dress, which she paired with a black choker necklace and matching makeup. This included black lipstick, dark mascara and eyeliner, along with black nail polish. She wore her hair slicked back and looked down to her left while placing her right hand by her neck. Hilton stood in between several mirrors, so there were several reflections of herself visible behind her. Fans loved the post, commenting, “Nice dress,” “Punk,” and “Paris is the most beautiful lady on the entire planet.”

Hilton’s other recent posts include a large collage of herself with new and old photos where she posed in similar outfits. She also shared a short video of herself wearing a flowing, red dress that had a high neckline and sheer, floral accents. She wore her hair down in curls, as she twirled around to show off the ensemble. Model Jordan Barrett followed close behind her, wearing a suit with no shirt underneath and a gold necklace. Barrett is one of the most sought-after male models currently, and his newest ad campaigns include work for Zadig & Voltaire along with Versace Jeans.

There are many reasons why Paris has become so popular and well-known in the mainstream. She discussed some of her past work and aspirations for the future with W Magazine, when she reflected on her work with The Simple Life.

“It’s a totally different vibe. I’m more mature now. I hate when people call me a ‘former reality star.’ I want to be known for my business and inventing a new wave.”

Plus, Hilton revealed some of her favorite things, noting that “I’m obsessed with gadgets. I could do VR for hours; it’s so sick. When you put it on, it’s like you’re in another world. And when you take it off, it’s weird to be back in reality.”

Her obsession with VR has translated to her work with Staramba, which she’s described as “the next social media universe where people from all over the world can come meet, can come hang out,” detailed Vrroom. In fact, she’s suggesting that people will be able to hang out with even her plus other celebrities in the VR space. Considering that Paris is often at the forefront of new trends, this is definitely something to keep an eye on.