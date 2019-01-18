‘The Masked Singer’ Rumors: Top Identity Possibilities For Alien, Monster, Unicorn, Rabbit, Peacock, And Lion

One of the most absurd shows on television has generated tons of buzz and speculation.

It may very well be one of the strangest shows on television, but everyone knows that people are drawn to the absurd and weird. The Masked Singer has truly captivated audiences with mystery celebrities decked out in strange costumes and singing songs as people try to guess their identities. The hit show on Fox has started a huge rumor mill on social media, and here are the top possibilities for the remaining creature singers.

Please note that there are going to be spoilers for The Masked Singer from this point forward. If you’re not entirely caught up or simply don’t yet want to know, you’ll want to stop reading now.

The Masked Singer is so over-the-top and one of those shows that everyone initially sees as stupid, but as Rolling Stone reports, it’s also brilliant. People of all ages are watching grown adults in freakish costumes sing songs as people try to guess who they are.

So far, three singers have been unmasked and they are:

The Deer – Terry Bradshaw (NFL)

The Pineapple – Tommy Chong (actor/comedian)

The Hippo – Antonio Brown (NFL)

There are still plenty more animals and creatures to identify on The Masked Singer, but do you have any earthly idea who they actually are? The internet sure has an idea and many people are almost certain they know who the Lion or the Monster or the Unicorn are.

???? @NickCannon and Terry Bradshaw were all smiles during the reveal! #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/FZNXsDtYvD — The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) January 17, 2019

Monster

So far, Monster has had two performances with Queen’s “Don’t Stop Me Now” and Gavin Degraw’s “I Don’t Want To Be.” Everyone can tell that this beast has true singing talent and has to be trained, and it’s led the majority of the public to believe it is T-Pain as reported by Gold Derby.

Top guess: T-Pain

Alien

Only one performance by Alien as of yet and it was “Feel It Still” from Portugal the Man. the clues all lead the audience to believe she is from a very famous family.

Top guess: Most likely one of the Kardashians, but it could be LaToya Jackson

Bee

Bee’s performance of Sia’s “Chandelier” was really good and the “Queen Bee” is certainly living up to her name. Knowing that she started performing back in the ’50s and doesn’t mind being called an “Empress” leads social media to believe she can only be one person.

Top guess: Gladys Knight

Lion

The two performances from Lion include “Feeling Good by Nina Simone” and Fergie’s “A Little Party Never Killed Nobody.” Knowing that the Lion is from Bailey, Idaho has everyone still thinking that this singer’s identity is the daughter of some famous movie stars.

Top guess: Rumer Willis

Unicorn

Her performance of Britney Spears’ “Oops I Did It Again” wasn’t bad, but the clues seem to be pointing to the obvious. Knowing she was born in Beverly Hills, it isn’t hard to figure out that her zip code was likely 90201.

Top guess: Tori Spelling

Rabbit

The clues are absolutely off the charts obvious, but is it really that easy? Rabbit certainly appears to be one of two former members of ‘NSYNC, but most fans are leaning toward Joey Fatone after his performance of Ricky Martin’s “Livin’ La Vida Loca.”

Top guess: JC Chasez or Joey Fatone (more likely)

Peacock

Singing “Counting Stars” by OneRepublic gave a bunch of clues, but it’s the mannerisms of Peacock which have fans up in arms. Looking back on the Peacock’s performance of “The Greatest Show” leads many to believe that this is a trained singer as well.

Our fine feathered friend! ???? Tweet us who you think is under the mask by using #PeacockMask + #TheMaskedSinger. pic.twitter.com/cbERIhh11i — The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) January 17, 2019

Top guess: Donny Osmond

Raven

Her performance of “Rainbow” from Ke$ha didn’t give much away as to who may be under the mask, but the clues do. The one clue stating that she never had any trouble finding an audience is almost a sure sign that she hosted a talk show at one point.

Top guess: Queen Latifah or Ricki Lake (most likely)

Poodle

Social media appears to be almost dead set on Poodle being Margaret Cho even though RuPaul’s name had been floating around too. RuPaul was eliminated, though when it was revealed that Poodle was only 5’5″.

Top guess: Margaret Cho

The Masked Singer is just weird and strange and absurd and off-the-wall and yet, it’s also so very hypnotic. You want to look away and think it is stupid, but you can’t help it if you keep your eyes glued on Fox each week. There is still a lot of time left in this debut season, and the identities of many still remain unknown. Have you figured out any? Do you agree with what social media thinks?