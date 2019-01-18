Romee Strijd Sizzles In Polka Dot Bikini For Latest Instagram Snap

As New York and the rest of the Northeast brace for Winter Storm Harper, many people are experiencing nostalgia for warmer temperatures, including Victoria’s Secret Angel Romee Strijd, who took to social media this week to express her longing for summer with steamy bikini pictures.

On Thursday, January 17, the blonde bombshell shared a stunning new photo to her Instagram account where she sizzled in a barely-there swimsuit that did her nothing but favors.

In the sexy snap, Romee was captured against a breathtaking background of clear water and bright blue skies that was sure to make anybody jealous. The model put on a busty display for the camera in a white bikini top with black polka dots that showed off an ample amount of cleavage for her 5.3 million followers. Romee sported a pair of matching high waist bikini bottoms that sat high on her hips, flaunting her enviable curves and showing off her incredibly tan and trim midsection.

The 23-year-old Dutch beauty drew even more attention to her bosom with a set of gold pendant necklaces that, along with a delicate charm bracelet around her wrist, added some bling to her skimpy swimwear ensemble. Romee’s signature blond tresses hung past her shoulders in beachy waves, framing her face as she gave the camera a sultry look.

Though the post was geotagged in New York, the photo was from an older shoot in Bermuda and was used by the model to express her wish for warmer days.

“Bring me back to the sun,” she said, using a smiling sun emoji instead of the actual word. “Please, it’s cold NYC.”

Romee’s millions of followers certainly agreed with her sentiments, as the awarded the sexy photo nearly 250,000 likes in just eight hours of going live. It also accrued over 1,000 comments, many of which complimented the model’s stunning beauty using the flame and heart eye emojis.

“Gorgeous as always,” one user wrote, while others commented that the model was “stunning” and “so beautiful.”

Romee also took to her Instagram story to share another sexy shot from the photo shoot, this time flaunting her insane body as she posed on a boat, asking her followers if they enjoyed the mode of transportation as well.

The model has been lucky enough to not have had to endure all of New York’s cold temperatures this winter, as another Instagram post she shared last week revealed she was spending time in Miami, Florida with her Victoria’s Secret family.