Becky Hudson’s Extreme Curves Are Rocking Instagram, New Derrière-Baring Lingerie Post Shows How She Does It

Closing in on 1 million followers after less than one year on Instagram, Becky Hudson is already joining the ranks of Instagram's most buzzworthy models.

Ultra-curvy young women such as Demi Rose Mawby, Abigail Ratchford, and Anastasia Kvitko exemplify this new type of model, described by Vix.com as “generally thicker and more ‘voluptuous'” than traditional high-fashion models, as well as “more feminine and ‘natural,'” at least in terms of their body types, which place a greater emphasis than the generally tall, rail-thin fashion models do, on sizable bustlines and buttocks in the mold of Kim Kardashian.

In fact, as the Inquisitr has noted, Kvitko, in particular, is not shy about identifying herself as “the Russian Kim Kardashian.” But over the past year, a new Instagram star has emerged, not only accumulating followers at a rapid pace — close to 1 million in less than a year on the social media platform — but equipped with an extreme hourglass figure that appears to exceed even those displayed by Ratchford and Rose Mawby.

Her name is Becky Hudson, a Los Angeles-based Instagram model described by NaLuda Magazine as a “doe-eyed brunette bombshell cosmetologist” who boasts “alluring blue eyes, trademark 36DDD breasts and curvy derriere.”

Her latest Instagram post, in which she poses in lingerie and makes a point of displaying her “curvy derriere,” provides a good example of how she turned herself into a new Instagram sensation.

Her Instagram photos created an immediate buzz and led to a call from a photographer for Playboy magazine, who took Hudson to a shoot in the Las Vegas desert as she described in an interview with The PC Principle site.

“About four of my photos from that shoot were published and I was the cover for the South Africa January 2018 issue (of Playboy),” she told the site.

“It was just me, him and the makeup artist and it was such a great experience. I feel like when you have something like that under your belt, it’s so much more official than just social media. Being published is a big honor.”

In another post, she shows that she has mastered the popular Instagram “hand bra” pose, a phenomenon the Inquisitr has earlier described.

And though Hudson has yet to appear in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, that career milestone may not be far behind, as she frequently displays her prowess as a swimsuit model on her Instagram account as well.

But even as she finds herself rising to the top of the Instagram model hierarchy, Hudson is already looking ahead to the next phase of her career, as she told PC Principle.

“I have a huge passion for make-up and I want to say in ten years, I would definitely want to be in more magazines, I want to do a calendar and posters and that stuff in the near future,” she said.