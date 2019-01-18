Kim Kardashian Exposes Breasts In See-Through White Dress While In The Bathtub

Kim Kardashian is showing of some major skin in her latest racy snapshot. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is totally exposing her breasts in a photo posted to her Instagram story on Thursday.

According to the Daily Mail, in the photo, Kim is seen wearing a skin-tight white dress with no bra underneath. Kardashian soaks herself completely in a bathtub, and the water makes her dress see-through, exposing her breasts.

Kim posted the photo to promote her brand new lipstick, which is a bright cherry red color. Kardashian rocks the red lip look in the photo, which also matches the bright red polish on her nails.

Kim also dons a full face of makeup, which includes a bronzed and highlighted glow, darkened eyelashes and brows, and a smokey eye. She has her long, dark, wet hair slicked back as she gives a sultry stare into the camera to promote her KKW Beauty products.

Meanwhile, in her feed, Kardashian raved about the new red lip products, revealing that fans could buy them for $18 at a new pop up shop at South Coast Plaza, and that the lipstick is beautifully paired with the red lip liner, which shoppers can also purchase at the shop for $12.

Meanwhile, Kim has a lot on her plate. The reality star is not only building her make up business and raising three children, North, Saint, and Chicago, but she is also expecting a fourth child with her husband, Kanye West, via a surrogate this spring.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim and Kanye are especially excited for their new little bundle of joy, as Kardashian is excited about evening out the gender numbers in her household.

“Kim always wanted each of her kids to have a sibling of the same sex. She and Kanye couldn’t be more excited to have another boy.”

Kardashian officially confirmed the news on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, revealing that she and West’s baby boy is due very “soon.”

“She felt comfortable and it sort of felt natural and just came out that she was having a boy. Kim just felt the timing was right to announce it publicly, which is why she did. Since she told a few people already, she knew it could get out there. Khloe told Kim how great Andy is and how many people watch WWHL and love the show, so she decided last minute that announcing it publicly there was what she wanted to do,” an insider dished of Kim Kardashian’s new little bundle of joy.