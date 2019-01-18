Kylie Jenner Shows Some Skin In Sexy New Beach Snap

Kylie Jenner may be a busy mom with a budding business, but she still has time to post photos to social media for her fans.

In her latest Instagram photograph, Kylie is seen looking sultry on the beach, and baring some skin in the process. Jenner is seen in a tropical location wearing a flowing orange dress.

In the sexy snapshot, the makeup mogul’s dress is positioned off of her shoulder, putting her bare skin on full display. Kylie dons a large, straw sunhat that shield her skin from the rays, and has her long, dark hair down and styled in loose waves that fall around her face.

Jenner looks away from the camera in the photograph, with an almost sad look on her face. However, in the caption, Kylie reveals that she is actually much happier than she appears to be in the photograph.

Jenner sits on the beach, as white sand and palm trees can be seen in the background of the picture. Green foliage is also seen, as well as a gorgeous sunset and white, puffy clouds in the sky.

Kylie doesn’t reveal where she is at in the photo, or who she is with, leaving fans unsure if the picture is even recent.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kylie has been hard at work planning her daughter Stormi Webster’s first birthday party. Jenner has allegedly been planning the party for the past six months, as Stormi will celebrate her big day on February 1.

Sources tell Life & Style that Jenner has already spent 100K on the lavish birthday bash, and that she plans to have the party last for three straight days.

“Kylie isn’t just throwing one party, celebrations will continue over three days! All Stormi’s cousins will be invited to the main extravaganza — there will be hundreds of balloons, cupcakes, and even a mini fairground,” the insider dished.

“[Kylie] started prepping for her daughter’s big day six months ago and has already splashed out $100,000 on extravagant gifts including diamond-encrusted jewelry, huge cuddly bears, expensive baby gadgets, and custom-made designer clothes,” the source added.

Stormi’s birthday party will have to compete with the ones that her sisters have been throwing for their children. Recently, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian threw a joint birthday party for their sons, Reign and Saint, with a Tarzan jungle theme in place. They also threw their daughters, Penelope and North, a unicorn party, while Kourt hosted a lavish Fortnite-inspired bash for her oldest son, Mason, last month.

Fans can see more of Kylie Jenner’s life when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a brand new season later this year.