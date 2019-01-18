Here Is Every Insane Thing That Taysom Hill Has Done For The New Orleans Saints This Season

There's a reason he has the nickname of Swiss Army Knife.

The New Orleans Saints are having one of those seasons that don’t come along often for all NFL franchises, but everyone has had to do their part. Drew Brees has led an offense littered with talent such as Alvin Kamara and Michael Thomas. Cameron Jordan pilots a defense filled with guys like Marshon Lattimore and Demario Davis. Everyone has their position to excel at, but then, there’s Taysom Hill.

Hill is only in his second year in the NFL, and his first year didn’t register any stats even though he played in five games for the Saints. This season, he played in all 16 regular season games and he was also in for a number of plays against the Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional Round of the 2019 NFL playoffs.

If anyone were to look at his stats for this season, they wouldn’t see anything that is overly impressive right off the bat. Checking out his numbers on ESPN, his numbers are actually quite low, but everyone has to remember that he is technically a quarterback and playing behind Drew Brees.

The fact that he has any passing stats at all when on a team with Drew Brees is astounding in itself. When you actually sit back and look at everything that Hill has done and all the positions that he has played for the Saints this season, it’s quite insane.

Fans are absolutely loving the 23-year-old who has earned the nickname of “Swiss Army Knife,” and it’s not difficult to see why.

Taysom Hill knew when the Saints signed him that it was unlikely he would unseat Drew Brees from the starting quarterback spot. Knowing that, Hill accepted that he would do whatever necessary to keep his roster spot, and as recently reported by Inquisitr, it’s a mindset that Tim Tebow wouldn’t share years ago.

On December 9, 2019, the New Orleans Saints went into Tampa Bay and defeated the Buccaneers to avenge their opening-game loss. In that game, Hill was in on special teams and blocked a punt which brought about this freakish tweet.

Taysom Hill blocked a punt for the Saints today. So this season he has… – Completed passes

– Run for a TD

– Caught a pass

– Returned kicks

– Recorded tackles on special teams

– Blocked a punt — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 9, 2018

In 2018, Taysom Hill ended the regular season with these statistics:

64 passing yards on 3-of-7 passing

196 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 37 attempts

4 receiving yards on three receptions

1 punt return

348 yards on 14 kickoff returns

6 total tackles

1 blocked punt

2 converted fake punts for first downs (1 rush, 1 pass)

Against the Philadelphia Eagles in last week’s playoff game, Hill converted another fake punt to a first down with a rush of three yards. He also threw a bomb of a touchdown to Alvin Kamara which ended up being called back due to a holding penalty on the Saints.

Not only does Taysom Hill go out on the field and do whatever he is asked to do, but he does it with every ounce of energy he has in him. The city of New Orleans is thrilled over their Saints and the fact that they are in the NFC Championship Game for just the third time in franchise history. There is nothing more needed to build up the excitement, but you hear a little extra noise whenever the Swiss Army Knife steps out onto the field.