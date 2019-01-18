Jayme Closs Kidnapping Suspect Applied For Job On The Day That Jayme Escaped

"I am an honest and hardworking guy," Patterson wrote in the resume.

On the same day that 13-year-old Jayme Closs escaped an 88-day kidnapping ordeal that started with the murder of her parents, the suspect who allegedly kidnapped her was applying for a job.

As news emerges of the horrifying ordeal Jaymee Closs endured while kidnapped, it has been revealed that suspect, Jake Patterson, applied online for a job on the day Jayme escaped.

The application for a job at Saratoga Liquor Co. in Superior, Wisconsin, was “received by the company just after noon on January 10,” according to CNN. This was the day that Jayme Closs escaped. Patterson, 21, later told Jayme that he was leaving the premises for a few hours and made Jayme hide under his bed, as he had done so previously during her captivity. Blocking her in with weights and tote bags, it is reported that Patterson then left. Jayme used this opportunity to escape. It was just after 4 p.m. on January 10 that police received a call from a house in Gordon, Wisconsin, stating that Jayme had escaped and was alive and well.

According to Fox News, details of Jake Patterson’s online application were released by officials from Saratoga Liquor Co. to the Associated Press. As a result of this, Patterson’s actual resume submitted to Saratoga Liquor Co. is now available online for the world to see.

The man accused of kidnapping Wisconsin teen Jayme Closs and killing her parents filled out an online job application to work at a liquor distributor just hours before she escaped, @WCCO reports; Jake Patterson is due back in court on February 6 https://t.co/zsU8eIwJpz pic.twitter.com/126ubRXHyJ — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) January 17, 2019

In the resume, it is revealed that Patterson had only worked a handful of jobs since leaving school. It also states that Patterson spent a short time as a laborer as well as documenting his time in the Marine Corp.

As Fox News points out, there appears to be a discrepancy regarding Patterson’s time in the Marines. According to Marine spokeswoman Yvonne Carlock, Patterson only served a time of approximately five weeks in the fall of 2015. In the resume, Patterson states he was there from April through to December of 2017. Carlock also details the reason for Patterson’s release from the Marines, stating that the “character of his service was incongruent with Marine Corps’ expectations and standards.”

Patterson also listed a production worker job in a kitting department. Patterson notes that this job mostly consisted of “packaging and stocking screens.”

However, it is his skill set that many people are finding particularly disturbing.

“I am an honest and hardworking guy,” Patterson writes in the resume.

Considering he is accused of two counts of murder and one of kidnapping, people are taking offense to the fact he has called himself honest.

“Not much work experience but I show up to work and am a quick learner,” the document also says.

According to Saratoga Liquor Co., Patterson’s lack of experience for the position he was applying for would have prevented him from securing the job.

The Star Tribune states that Jake Patterson is facing “two counts of first-degree intentional homicide, both punishable by life in prison, one count of kidnapping and one count of armed burglary.” He will make a court appearance on February 6 for a preliminary hearing into his alleged crimes.