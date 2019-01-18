Elizabeth Hurley Posted A #10YearChallenge On Instagram And It Looks Like She Hasn’t Aged A Day

Fans wonder if Liz found the Fountain of Youth some time in the last decade.

Elizabeth Hurley may have found the fountain of youth sometime in the last decade.

The 53-year-old actress joined in on the viral #10YearChallenge this week, posting a picture on Instagram showing herself 10 years ago and one from today. The picture quickly attracted viral attention, and many of her followers commented that Liz doesn’t seem to have aged at all in the last decade.

“Both looking good,” one person wrote. “Are you Peter Pan in disguise..?”

Elizabeth Hurley is no stranger to sharing pictures showing off her youthful appearance. Though she will turn 54 this year, Hurley looks like she could be decades younger as she shows off her amazing physique. Hurley often uses her Instagram page to promote her swimswear line, Elizabeth Hurley Beach, and Liz herself is the most popular model.

Fans and celebrity news outlets often comment on just how young she looks. After Hurley shared a picture with her 16-year-old son last year, Hollywood Life noted that the two looked like they could have actually been siblings.

It’s no accident that Hurley looks so young. As Hollywood Life reported, Hurley adheres to a very strict diet aimed at all-natural foods.

“If Liz is preparing for a big photo shoot, for the three days leading up to it she’ll eat a diet of brown rice, vegetables, fish and steak, and drink nothing but green tea and water,” a source told the outlet.

The hard work has paid off, with Hurley finding a new life to her career with near-constant attention from celebrity news outlets whenever she shares her bikini-clad pictures online. It has also helped her to grow an enormous social media following, including 1.1 million followers on Instagram for her main account and 177,000 on the Elizabeth Hurley Beach page.

Diet is only one aspect of the work that Hurley puts in to stay looking so youthful. The actress has also opened up about her workout regimen, which focuses on finding activity wherever she can.

“I still think it’s important to be in shape,” she told E!. “It doesn’t matter really what size you are, but I think it’s important to stay sort of firm and to do a reasonable amount of walking and exercise. I don’t go to the gym, but I’m quite active.”

Hurley added that she stays away from heavy meals and doesn’t eat late at night, but doesn’t feel any pressure to stay rail-thin like other models. Whatever she’s doing, it’s clearly working.