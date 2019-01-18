Carlos And Alexa PenaVega Share Exciting Pregnancy News

The year is starting out with an exciting announcement from Carlos and Alexa PenaVega. The Big Time Rush star took to his Instagram account to break the exciting news to his fans on Thursday night.

“It’s HAPPENING… AGAIN! WE’RE HAVING ANOTHER BABY!!! 2019 another PenaVega is joining the family!” Carlos wrote on his account.

He and wife Alexa already have one child together, a son named Ocean who was born in 2016. He went on to explain that he will now be able to say he has “kids” instead of just “a kid.”

Carlos continued, “This year we will officially be able to say we have “kids”! Our minds are blown and we are beyond blessed and excited for our growing family!!! Let the journey begin!!!”

With the caption, Carlos included a photo of him and his wife kissing. Carlos is holding up a pregnancy test that says “pregnant.”

The pregnancy announcement comes just days after the couple celebrated their five-year wedding anniversary. The pair married on January 4, 2014. The couple welcomed their first child together on December 7, 2016, a son named Ocean.

When they tied-the-knot, rather than Alexa taking Carlos’ last name of Pena, the couple deiced to combine their last names. They took Pena and combined it with Alexa’s last name Vega to create their now last name “PenaVega.” In an interview with Parents, Alexa revealed why the couple chose to combine their last names.

Alexa explained, “We’re from kooky families, so it’s a fresh start for us with a new name.”

In the same interview, she talked about baby names and how she and Carlos picked the unique name “Ocean” for their son. She explained that she and Carlos take a yearly fishing trip and that her husband actually suggested the name since the couple spends a lot of time out on the water.

Carlos wasn’t the only one to share the news on his Instagram, though. Alexa also posted a sweet photo with her husband to her own Instagram account along with a caption announcing the exciting news.

With the photo, she wrote, “Holy Moly!!! Guys!!! We are having another baby!!!!”

Alexa’s photo shows her and Carlos with their baby Ocean who is sleeping in his stroller. Alexa is holding up a positive pregnancy test and both Carlos and Alexa look ecstatic.

She continued, “Do we wake Ocean up and tell him??!! Beyond blessed and excited to continue growing this family!!! Get ready for a whole new set of adventures!!!”

The couple has not released any other details about the pregnancy at this time.