Is Jinger Duggar Pregnant? Find Out Why An Instagram Post Has Fans Speculating

Just a week after Jessa Duggar Seewald’s pregnancy was announced, there is speculation that another Duggar daughter is expecting a baby. Rumors are swirling that Jessa’s younger sister Jinger is pregnant with baby No. 2. Why, though, are fans speculating about a pregnancy? It turns out it all has to do with a picture posted to Instagram that shows Jinger sipping on something different from her usual drink of choice.

The picture was posted by Jinger’s husband Jeremy Vuolo on Instagram and showed the 25-year-old mom of one wrapped up in a blanket while sitting in a chair. Looking cozy, Jinger has a book in her lap and a cup of tea in her hands. It is the tea that had some fans chattering about a possible pregnancy. It turns out that Jinger is a big fan of coffee and fans found it unusual to see her sipping on something other than coffee.

With the photo, Jeremy included the caption, “She loves cozy winter evenings with a good book and a cup of tea.”

At the end of the caption, he included a winking face emoji.

Jinger gave birth to her first child, a daughter named Felicity, six months ago. Jinger gave birth to her darling daughter on July 19, 2018. She has yet to comment on the recent pregnancy rumors.

While Jinger is staying quiet and not speaking out about the pregnancy rumors, she has been sharing sweet photos on her Instagram page of her daughter. In photos with her daughter, Jinger is smiling and it appears that she loves being a mother. In fact, Jinger has even spoken out on Instagram about being a mother and how much she loves it.

In December of 2018, Jinger took to her Instagram to post a picture of herself smiling at her daughter. With the picture, she posted a heartfelt post about motherhood.

“I love being a mother. I love it that the first thing I see in the morning is her little smile. I love it that she can’t contain her excitement when she hears her daddy’s voice. I love it that she crinkles her nose when she laughs…just like I do. I love it that she is my daughter,” Jinger wrote.

She continued her post, talking about the wonderful gift of motherhood and ended the post by saying, “Motherhood is a gift for which I thank God every day.”

Is Jinger expecting another baby? Fans will have to wait and see if she comments on the rumors or not.