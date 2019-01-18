Police Seek Out People To Drink Hard Liquor And Purposely Get Drunk — Way Too Many People Respond

Like they always say, ask a silly question...

The police are always making sure to let people know that they need to drink responsibly and not get behind the wheel of a vehicle after they’ve had any alcohol. In order to do this, they need to enforce the laws and make sure that all of those on the force know what to look for when dealing with the public. That’s actually why one department in Pennsylvania has requested volunteers to come in and drink some hard liquor, and it’s all for research purposes.

It may be needless to say, but the response to their inquiry was ridiculously overwhelming.

The Kutztown Borough Police Department hopped on their official Facebook page on Wednesday and asked for volunteers. The people they were seeking were not to do any kind of dangerous police work, but they were merely to come in and drink some alcohol that would be provided by the force.

The police needed to do some research on field sobriety tests and needed help training new officers. That is why the post was made on Facebook as the police needed volunteers to come in and be in real-life situations after drinking alcohol.

It truly did not take long at all for the police to get all of the assistance they needed, but many people hoped they could apply again in the future.

Kutztown police looking for volunteers to get drunk for free. https://t.co/CsT1pBPudc pic.twitter.com/Cw1CuSjjkR — The Reading Eagle (@ReadingEagle) January 17, 2019

The Kutztown Police Department asked for three volunteers to come into the office in early April for a four-and-a-half hour session. The alcohol would be provided for this session, but volunteers would not receive any compensation for their time spent having the Standardized Field Sobriety Tests administered to them.

Some people were automatically eliminated from contention, though, as the police did have a few requirements for volunteers.

1. Be in good health between the ages of 25 and 40 with no history of drug or alcohol abuse

2. Clean criminal history

3. Be willing to drink hard liquor to the point of inebriation

4. Sign a waiver releasing the Borough of Kutztown of any liability

5. Have a sober/responsible party take care and control after the training.

The post has only been up a little over 24 hours and it has generated 747 comments and close to 1,300 shares. Even if you weren’t selected as one of the three volunteers, it may be worth your time to look through some of the comments on the Facebook page for a few laughs.

When it comes to drunk driving, the Kutztown Borough Police Department in Pennsylvania knows it is not a joking matter. They are doing everything they can to uphold the law and keep people safe on the streets. Sometimes, that requires asking for volunteers to drink hard liquor and participate in field sobriety tests, but it’s all in the name of research and safety.