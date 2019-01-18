Madison Beer Flaunts Ample Cleavage In Dangerously Low Cut Denim Crop Top On Instagram

The singer sported a trendy look as she attended Paris Fashion Week.

Singer and YouTube sensation Madison Beer frequently flaunts her enviable figure on social media, and she did just that this week when she shared a stunning set of photos on her Instagram account that were sure to send hearts racing.

The Hurts Like Hell singer stayed on trend as she traveled to Paris, France, rocking a chic denim co-ord that showed off plenty of skin as she attended the Off-White fashion show, as part of Paris Fashion week on Wednesday, January 16, the Daily Mail reported. Madison shared a number of sexy photos of herself in the ensemble to her social media account, sending her incredible 12.3 million followers wild.

One full-length shot provided a look at the outfit as a whole, which comprised of a denim bustier crop top that did the singer nothing but favors, flaunting her insane curves and showing off an ample amount of cleavage in the dangerously low cut top that featured white stitching details.

The revealing piece was matched with a pair of high-rise, overly flared jeans of the same dark wash, following a popular fashion trend of denim-on-denim. Madison added a tiny Louis Vuitton handbag to her sexy look to be able to carry her belongings around for the night.

A second shot shared to the starlet’s Instagram account provided a more intimate look at her outfit, cropping her from the waist up to again show off the busty display the singer put on thanks to the cleavage-baring top. The sexy snap also highlighted the smaller details of her look for the fashion show, which included a silver watch and large hoop earrings that complimented her ’70s inspired ensemble.

Madison’s signature brunette locks were worn down in a sleek style, and her makeup look featured a thick mascara and shimmering highlighter.

Throughout the course of the last 24 hours, the shots of Madison’s sexy denim look have been shown a lot of love from her millions of followers, with the steamy close up accruing the most likes with nearly 700,000. Thousands of compliments filled the comment section of each photo as well, with a number of fans relishing in the singer’s beauty.

One of the major reasons behind Madison attending the fashion show could have been to support rapper Offset, whom she collaborated with for her hit single “Hurts Like Hell.”

The Migos member hit the runway for the show titled Public Television sporting an oversized lilac puffer jacket.