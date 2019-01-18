Chris Evans & Tom Holland Starring In Netflix Film ‘The Devil All The Time’

Netflix has become one of the foremost content creators since its inception, with production of both film and series that are exclusive to the streaming service. Continuing in that proud, if new, tradition, Netflix has just announced that they will be creating another new project, a midwestern gothic thriller.

According to a new report by Coming Soon, Marvel actors Chris Evans and Tom Holland will be starring in the streaming service’s project The Devil All The Time.

Captain America and Spider-Man will be leading the cast, which is being scripted by Antonio and Paulo Campos. Robert Pattinson, Bill Skarsgard, Mia Wasikowska, and Eliza Scanlen have also been cast. Randall Poster, Riva Marker, and Jake Gyllenhaal have been touted as the producers.

The storyline is being based on the novel by Donald Ray Pollock.

The story features a “serial killer couple, a faith-testing preacher, and a corrupt local sheriff in a story told across two decades.”

Netflix opted for a tweet to share the news of the casting, and have provided no further details yet about when it is set to start production. It’s not even clear if the project will be in the form of a film or a series.

Chris Evans, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Bill Skarsgard, Mia Wasikowska, and Eliza Scanlen will star in “The Devil All The Time,” a midwestern gothic involving a serial killer couple, a faith-testing preacher, and a corrupt local sheriff in a story told across two decades pic.twitter.com/C0mMe0y2K7 — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) January 16, 2019

Campos has recently been involved in directing a few episodes of The Sinner, another series that has been airing for the past two years and is available for viewing on Netflix. His last major directing job on a film was on a biopic, the 2016 film Christine. His involvement on The Devil All The Time will be his debut as a screenwriter.

Gyllenhaal has also previously worked with Netflix, having helped produce Velvet Buzzsaw and starring in the 2017 fantasy drama Okja.

Netflix has been stepping up their original shows and movies of late, putting an enormous amount of money into their production.

The streaming service just recently announced that they are creating a new series called Space Force which is basically to mock the president for his continued insistence that he will be starting an intergalactic branch of the military. Steve Carell is said to be starring in it, and the actor is touted to be earning over $1 million for every single episode.

Netflix also announced that they will be raising their subscription costs for their U.S. subscribers, which should come as no surprise given the massive amounts of money they are obviously spending on production for their original projects.