Nina Dobrev Posts Quirky Pic Of Herself On Instagram Urging Fans To Tune Into Her New TV Series ‘Fam’

Episode 2 of 'Fam' airs tonight on CBS and Nina Dobrev doesn't want you to miss it.

Fam debuted on CBC last week. Telling the story of “a woman whose perfect life with her fiancé is radically altered when her 16-year-old, out-of-control half-sister unexpectedly comes to live with them,” Fam stars Nina Dobrev as Clem and Tone Bell as Clem’s fiancé, Nick.

Replacing Murphy Brown‘s timeslot on CBS, Fam debuted to 7.34 million viewers. This gave the new TV series a 1.2 rating in the all-important 18-49 demo group, according to Cinema Blend. These figures are not great but they are much better than the ratings of the re-vamped Murphy Brown series which it replaced, so it should be considered a win for CBS.

Nina is eager to get viewers to tune back into her new series and has taken to Instagram to remind those who watched last week to return for tonight’s episode as well as attempting to catch some new viewers who can potentially fall in love with the series.

“Don’t look now, but Fam airs tonight,” Nina’s latest Instagram post reads.

“Actually… look. Please look. We need you to look. Watch the *NEW* episode TONIGHT on #CBS at 9:30 ET/PT. Just like these photo booth pictures of the cast, our show is a super serious period drama. **Sarcasm Alert**‼️????”

The image shows Nina and fellow castmate Tone Bell. Nina is hiding her eyes with a floral headpiece while Tone pulls back his hoodie.

It has been a busy month for Nina Dobrev. Not only has she had the debut of Fam, but she has celebrated her 30th birthday and returned from a vacation to Africa. This was also hot on the heels of her trip to her native Bulgaria at Christmastime.

While in Africa, Nina’s safari group was involved in a lion attack. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the lion rushed the group and it was only the actions of the quick-thinking tour guide that swayed the lion away from a further attack on them.

“I’ve always wanted to go to South Africa,” Nina said.

“It was fun, and the safari part of it was the best part… There were elephants drinking out of our pool, we saw leopards, and at one point a lion actually charged at us!”

“The lion opened its mouth and tried to attack us, and our guide was like a real-life Indiana Jones and roared back at him and scared the lion off,” Dobrev revealed in an interview with Extra recently.

Fam also stars Odessa Adlon as Shannon, Sheryl Lee Ralph (Rose), Brian Stokes Mitchell (Walt), and Gary Cole as Freddy.

Episode 2 (titled “Freddy Returns”) of Fam debuts on CBS tonight at 9.30 p.m. ET/PT.