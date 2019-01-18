Betty White Reveals Her Biggest Birthday Wish Is To Get A Phone Call From Her Celebrity Crush Robert Redford

The TV legend has been waiting for the phone to ring for years.

Betty White has one big wish when she blows out her birthday candles. The 97-year-old entertainment legend wants a phone call from Robert Redford. White’s rep told E! News that the beloved star plans to play poker with friends on her birthday night and “As for her birthday wish, Betty is waiting for Robert Redford to call!”

Over the years, Betty White has been vocal about her serious crush on the actor, who, at age 82, is 15 years her junior. While both White and Redford have logged more than six decades working in Hollywood, they have never met in person or collaborated on a project.

In 2016, during an appearance on The Late Late Show , Betty White told late-night host James Corden that her celebrity crush was Robert Redford. At the time, White teased that for her 94th birthday she was “going to celebrate” with the Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid star.

“He doesn’t know that, and I think he’s out of the country, but I’m going to celebrate with him,” Betty said of Redford.

Last year, Betty White also talked to Parade about her massive crush on the handsome Oscar-winning actor, revealing that every year a meeting with him is on her birthday bucket list.

“But it never works. I try every year,” White said.

And according to TV Land, when talking to Oprah Winfrey about her bucket list, Betty White once said, ” “You want to do something you haven’t done… Robert Redford.”

Betty White has lived her life with a positive attitude, so it’s no wonder she’s not giving up on getting a call from her crush.

Robert Redford adorably reacts to Betty White hitting on him! https://t.co/stD8ONYfCS pic.twitter.com/mkFFLARm7G — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) September 30, 2017

While Betty White is waiting for the phone to ring, she can find some consolation by knowing that another hunky star does have her number. On White’s 97th birthday, actor Ryan Reynolds shared a photo to Instagram from a previous Tonight Show appearance alongside the Golden Girls star.

“I don’t usually wish ex-girlfriends Happy Birthday. But Betty’s special,” Reynolds wrote. “Happy Birthday to the one and only, @bettymwhite.”

Of course, the love of Betty White’s life was actually her late husband, Allen Ludden. Betty met her husband when she was a celebrity guest on his TV game show, Password, in 1961. The thrice-married Betty White never married again after Ludden died in 1981.

“Once you’ve had the best, who needs the rest?” Betty White once said, per the New York Daily News. “I made two mistakes before Allen, but the love of your life doesn’t come along in every life, so I am very grateful that I found him.”