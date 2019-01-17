Jasmine Sanders Goes Braless Under Slinky Camisole In Latest Risque Instagram Snaps

The model narrowly avoided a wardrobe malfunction in the barely-there top.

Social media sensation and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Jasmine Sanders kicked off the new year with a trip to Tokyo, Japan, and has been sharing a number of photos from her visit to her popular Instagram account.

On Thursday, January 17, the bikini model did just that, indulging her incredible 3.3 million followers on the photo sharing platform with a series of three new risque photos in which she rocked a barely-there top that showed plenty of skin.

Jasmine’s latest post was set in a large, ornate room, and captured the the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie sitting on a beautiful black and gold chair sporting a plunging, slinky black velvet camisole that showed off plenty of cleavage thanks to her decision to go braless underneath. The model looked stunning in the the skimpy piece of clothing, though it certainly posed the threat of a wardrobe malfunction and exposing her bare chest, as a tie featured in the middle of the shirt meant to keep it closed was barely knotted up.

The beauty paired the risque top with a pair of high rise, straight leg jeans cropped slightly above her ankle, and completed the look with a pair of black sock booties to give the look a dressy feel. She added some bling to the look with a shimmering crystal statement ring and delicate, dangling earrings.

Even more striking than the model’s scanty ensemble was her hair, which was a vibrant, electric blue color and a stark contrast to her typical blonde locks that earned her the nickname “golden barbie.”

Jasmine addressed her new ‘do in her caption that accompanied the new sexy photos.

“Blues skidoo, we can too!” she wrote, referencing the popular children’s television series Blues Clues.

Followers of the newly blue-haired stunner were clearly a fan of the model’s fresh look, awarding her set of photos over 12,000 likes in just an hour after going live and filling the comment section with compliments for the model.

“Yassss that’s the color!!” one Instagram user wrote under the photo.

“The blue hair is coooooool,” said another, while a third user commented that she was now in need of a blue wig similar to Jasmine’s.

And while Jasmine’s new hair color certainly suits her, it does not appear to be a permanent change, as the model has been sporting a number of hair pieces during her trip to Tokyo, where she has also been photographed donning orange, yellow, and black wigs for her “Revolve Around the World” campaign with Revolve clothing brand.