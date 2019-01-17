Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Hold Hands During Sweet Cirque Du Soleil Date Night

The royal couple is not afraid to be affectionate in public.

Cameras caught a sweet moment between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during a date night, People is reporting. The expecting parents went out on the night of Wednesday, January 16 to attend Cirque du Soleil’s Totem at the Royal Albert Hall. This show benefited the charity Senteble, which was co-founded by the prince and aids children in need, particularly children that reside in Africa. As the intro to the show began, Harry was filmed sweetly reaching out for his wife’s hand. Public displays of affections aren’t always common for members of the royal family.

According to royal etiquette expert Myka Meier, founder and director of Beaumont Etiquette, there are no technical rules when it comes to PDA for the royals. Still, it’s not common or traditional — which the general public seems to appreciate.

“Meghan and Prince Harry holding hands at a royal engagement is a refreshingly modern approach to their new role both as a couple and as representatives of the royal family,” Meir said.

A long-time photographer of the royals, Mark Stewart, confirmed that Meghan and Harry aren’t known to be shy about their love for each other.

“They are not afraid to hold hands,” said Stewart.

“They don’t mind showing their emotions.”

Indeed, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been pictured showing affection for each other throughout the course of their relationship. From warm pats on the back to kisses on the lips, these two are much more lovey-dovey compared to other royal couples in the family. Meghan has often been regarded as a breath of fresh air for the royals, and her fashion choices for the Cirque du Soleil date night reinforces this theory.

The expecting mother stepped out in a sparkly navy dress with three-quarter length sleeves and a leg slit by Roland Mouret. She paired the glamorous dress with a Givenchy clutch and a gold bracelet that used to belong to the late Princess Diana. She also wore a bold, red lipstick, which is a different choice for the Duchess as she usually opts for neutral shades. While Meghan’s appearance was certainly noteworthy, the main focus of the night was Harry’s charity.

“Not only is it our premiere, but we also celebrate the beginning of a new partnership between Cirque Du Soleil and Sentebale,” actor Jon Monastero announced to the audience.