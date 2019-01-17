‘Bachelorette’ Kaitlyn Bristowe Of Jason Tartick: ‘They Don’t Make ‘Em Like Him Anymore’

Former Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe may be off the market again already, as it seems that things are moving forward in her blossoming romance with fellow franchise veteran Jason Tartick. The two have been teasing this romance for a while now, and Bristowe opened up a little about where things stand in her latest podcast.

As the Inquisitr previously shared, Kaitlyn and Jason spent the past weekend together in Denver, Colorado. The two were virtually inseparable over the course of the three-day getaway and they both shared quite a few updates along the way via their Instagram Stories.

Alas, once Sunday was over they headed in separate directions. However, they are apparently already making plans to see one another again.

Kaitlyn had teased that she’d be answering questions and revealing details about her weekend with Jason in her new podcast and she did exactly that. Us Weekly details that during the new Off the Vine podcast, the 33-year-old former Bachelorette seemingly admitted that she now considers Tartick to be her boyfriend.

Bristowe said that they are both in a great place in their individual lives now and that allows them to both enter into a healthy, mature relationship. Kaitlyn split with former fiance Shawn Booth in November, and she said that it is strange to go from being engaged to looking at someone new as a boyfriend. While some might say it’s a step back, Bristowe says that it shows she’s growing and evolving, so it’s really a step forward.

Tartick has previously talked about what he likes about Bristowe, and in her podcast, Kaitlyn had plenty of positives to share about Jason. E! News shares that she talked about her new beau’s electric energy and that she loves how he’s a gentleman. The former Bachelorette also noted that she and Jason like many of the same things and they share the same values and morals.

It sounds as if Kaitlyn hesitates a little to go full-fledged with calling Jason her boyfriend. At the same time, she did admit that she’d be upset if he were seeing anybody else. In addition, Bristowe said, she thought Tartick would feel the same way about her dating others too.

She also says she didn’t think she’d date anybody else from within the Bachelor franchise. Ultimately, though, Kaitlyn says that they just don’t make guys like Jason anymore and you can’t fight a good guy or great chemistry.

While Jason and Kaitlyn made it seem as if their weekend in Denver was the first official date they’d had, gossip king Reality Steve has said that’s not exactly the case. He’d previously said that he didn’t have specifics, but he knew they’d spent time together before this visit in Denver.

What comes next for Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick? The Bachelorette stars are obviously quite smitten with one another and they’re said to be planning another date already. They’re facing a long-distance romance for now, but it looks like they are really enjoying their time together and fans are all for it.