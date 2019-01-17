‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Cane Confesses To Devon!

New The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that a stressed out Cane turns to Devon during his guilt over kissing Victoria. However, Devon has some tough love for Cane, and it’s not at all what Cane wants to hear.

According to the Inquisitr‘s Y&R recap, Devon (Daniel Goddard) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) kissed again after ranting and raving about their life frustrations. When Billy (Jason Thompson) catches them, he freaks out on Cane, according to Soap Opera Digest.

Goddard recently told the magazine about Cane and Victoria’s kisses. He said, “The first one was much more heated. The second kiss has an emotional rawness and hurt in these people, who in that moment, find this commonality. Victoria is lost and alone, and Cane is lost and alone, so they have this synchronicity. Their kiss may be less primal, but it’s more intense in the fact that it’s happened before and now it’s happening again.”

Of course, Billy walks in at an inopportune time, and he cannot believe his eyes. At first, the thinks that Cane is taking advantage of Victoria, but she eventually convinces Billy that her kiss with Cane was not only consensual but also had happened before. Billy is enraged.

Because he knows he cannot turn to Neil (Kristoff St. John), Cane goes to talk to Devon (Bryton James). Cane begs Devon for the company jet so he can get to Lily before visiting hours are over. Cane cheated before, and he realizes he needs to talk this out before Lily finds out from somebody else. Of course, Devon does not see it that way.

Goddard said, “Devon basically says, ‘don’t let Lily know about this. She’s trying to survive in prison, so how dare you even think she needs to hear this. You need to suck it up and live with it.'” Meanwhile, Devon and his insistence on prosecuting Lily after the accident that ended in Hilary’s demise is what ended up putting Lily behind bars in the first place.

“But the question is, can Cane live with it,” asked Goddard?

“He knows if Lily finds out through somebody else it’ll be the end of their marriage, so he knows he has to do what’s right and confess.”

Unfortunately for Cane, it looks like Billy gets to Lily first, and she’s going to end up finding out what Cane and Victoria did before Cane has a chance to confess to her first, which likely means a rocky road ahead for the struggling Ashby family.