Lamar Davenport Sentenced, Man Convicted Of Murdering Morgan Freeman’s Granddaughter Gets 25 Years

Lamar Davenport, the man convicted of killing Morgan Freeman’s step-granddaughter E’Dena Hines, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison. The Wrap reports that, according to a statement from Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr., Davenport will be supervised for five years after his release.

“Ambitious and driven, E’Dena Hines was deeply loved by family and friends before her life was brought to a horrific and tragic end by her boyfriend, Lamar Davenport,” the statement read.

“I would like to thank the prosecutors in my office for securing a prison sentence commensurate with his extraordinarily violent crime, and offer my sympathies to Ms. Hines’ loved ones as they continue to mourn.”

Davenport was convicted of stabbing Hines over a dozen times outside of her apartment in Washington Heights. As People Magazine reports, she was found bleeding to death outside of her apartment building and passed away after she was taken to the hospital. She was 33-years-old. Davenport and Hines were in a romantic relationship at the time.

During the trial, prosecutors submitted evidence indicating that Davenport had been angered at the prospect of Hines leaving him. Davenport’s lawyers argued that he was high on hallucinogens, specifically PCP, when he killed his girlfriend in 2015. One witness for the defense said that Davenport screamed that he loved her and that God would have wanted this as he attacked her.

In a video shown to the court, recorded hours before the murder, Davenport can be seen speaking to a friend in a slurred voice. At one point during the clip, he shouts at Hines who is recording. The Daily Mail posted the video to YouTube.

“Am I to walk toward it and die!? This is killing me, stop it. E’Dena turn off that f***ing light,” Davenport says.

During the trial, his defense team also alleged that Hines had told Davenport that Morgan Freeman had sexually molested her when she was a child. Speculation about a sexual relationship between them had been in the press prior to her murder. Back in 2009, Jezebel reported that there were rumors that they Hines and Freeman had planned to marry. Freeman has said that those rumors about their relationship are untrue.

“Her star will continue to shine bright in our hearts, thoughts, and prayers,” Freeman said at the news of her death.

“The world will never know her artistry and talent, and how much she had to offer. Her friends and family were fortunate enough to have known what she meant as a person,”

As of writing, the veteran actor has not commented on the news of Davenport’s sentencing.