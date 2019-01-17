Nick Cannon Doesn’t Think That Kylie Jenner Is Worth As Much As Jay-Z

While many were impressed with Kylie Jenner being named by Forbes as one of the richest celebrities, there are a few who were not.

As the Inquisitr reported last month, Jenner earned the No. 5 spot on the list of “America’s Wealthiest Celebrities 2018,” tying with rapper Jay-Z. According to the publication, Jay-Z and Jenner are both worth an estimated $900 million. However, according to the Source, actor Nick Cannon doesn’t really believe that those figures are accurate.

“At this point, I don’t think Jay-Z’s publicist has to pitch him for Forbes,” Cannon said in an interview.

“But Kylie, I feel some spinning there. I’m not necessarily rocking. Somebody’s publicist made a call, and they know the attention she be getting. ‘You know if we say that she’s the equivalent to Jay-Z and it’s the number one spot, it’s gonna make news everywhere.'”

Additionally, Cannon says that he has an issue with the term “billionaire” being thrown around when it comes to celebrities. Specifically, he mentioned the Olsen twins and Jessica Simpson as having been reported billionaires but he questioned why they were not on the list.

But despite what Cannon may think of the Forbes list, one thing is for sure — the Kardashian klan is incredibly proud of the youngest KarJenner for earning a spot on the list. A source close to the family told Hollywood Life that all of Kylie’s sisters and her mother are incredibly proud of the 21-year-old for all of her accomplishments. The same source shares that none of Kylie’s siblings are jealous.

In particular, the source shared that Kim is especially proud of her little sis because she feels as though she paved the way for Kylie and her booming business.

“Kim is happy that she has been able to be a role model for Kylie and show her that with hard work, dedication and determination, all of her dreams can come true.”

First on the highly-touted Forbes list was Star Wars creator George Lucas with a net worth of $5.4 billion, followed by Steven Spielberg with $3.7 billion, and Oprah Winfrey with $2.8 billion to her name. Former Chicago Bulls star Michael Jordan also made this list at $1.7 billion, earning most of his cash from his shoe empire and his ownership stake in the Charlotte Hornets.

Next on the list was Jay-Z and Jenner tied at No. 5. Kylie can credit most of her massive net worth to her booming cosmetics business. The lip kit mogul owns 100 percent of the company and only has a few employees, meaning that she makes a big profit from each and every sale.

In interviews, Kylie has credited the power of social media for her success.