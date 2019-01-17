Piers Morgan Slams Chrissy Teigen As ‘Vile, Hateful, Foul-Mouthed’ In Gillette Debate

The journalist used Teigen's old tweets as evidence that she hates women and is 'transphobic' and 'fat-shaming.'

Piers Morgan is going in hard on Chrissy Teigen after the 33-year-old model showed her support for Gillette in the wake of their “toxic masculinity” ad. The journalist wrote an opinion piece for the Daily Mail in which he accuses Teigen of riding on her husband’s coattails, ridiculing transsexual people, and generally being a “horrible human being.”

Yesterday, as the Inquisitr reported, Teigen wrote a tweet supporting Gillette’s ad challenging men to help one another be their best.

“I’ve been using a men’s Gillette razor since I was 14. Gillette was the first major company to hire me when I was kind of known as a risky little b for brands. I still use a gillette fusion razor and I still get so much joy from a fresh blade. in closing, I love you, Gillette,” she wrote.

Morgan, who had called the ad “man-hating,” found a target for his ire after seeing the mother of two’s tweet.

In an article titled “Why are man-shaming Gillette so proud to embrace the ghastly Chrissy Teigen who has been as mean to other women as the worst misogynist?” Morgan accuses Teigen of presenting herself as Ms. Perfect while criticizing anyone who “falls below her very high moral bar.”

As evidence, Morgan presents Teigen’s posts where she shows her imperfections, like stretch marks, pimples, and her struggles with body image. He then accuses her of only being famous because of her husband John Legend and posted a series of “poisonous” tweets that Teigen wrote between 2009 and 2013.

He accuses the author of hating women because she posted tweets mocking Lady Gaga’s appearance and calling Mariah Carey overweight and asks why a company like Gillette would support someone with her opinions. He also pointed to a tweet where she jokes that America’s Next Top Model should be called “Americas next top tr**y.”

“The reality is that she’s a vile, hateful, foul-mouthed person who’s openly mocked transsexuals and spewed incredibly nasty bile about numerous female celebrities,” he wrote. “So the company that now wants to lecture men on how to treat women was quite happy hiring a woman who delights in attacking women for everything from their weight and addiction issues to self-harming.”

While many of Teigen’s tweets are in poor taste, and certainly some could qualify as transphobic, many news outlets like Out were quick to point out that Morgan himself has been at the forefront of attacking transsexual people and women, including calling non-binary identification a “fad.”

A writer for the Advocate points out that Morgan received fierce criticism after asking Caitlyn Jenner inappropriate questions and attacking transgender activists, while Teigen has donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to groups that support the LGBTQ community.

Teigen hasn’t responded to Morgan’s article, nor has she responded to requests for comment from news outlets.

You can see the ad that started it all below.