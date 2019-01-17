‘Vice’ Director Weighs In On Ivanka Trump And Jared Kushner’s Abrupt Exit Of Screening

While some people may have found it shocking that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner walked out of the screening of the popular Dick Cheney biopic Vice last month, Adam McKay, the film’s writer and director, was seemingly unfazed by the incident, Entertainment Weekly reported.

The 50-year-old Oscar winner was a guest on the latest episode of the news outlet’s podcast The Awardist, where he addressed the abrupt exit of President Donald Trump’s daughter and son-in-law from the Palm Beach theater they were watching it at, calling it “one of the least surprising things I’ve ever heard.”

In fact, McKay noted that the production team had even considered incorporating audience reactions such as Ivanka and Jared’s in the actual film itself.

“It felt like a scene we would actually shoot for Vice, where you would show the audience at one point and see Jared and Ivanka get up and walk out,” he explained. “We actually at one point toyed with showing shots of the actual audience, and that would have been something we would have done. Yeah, that’s pretty remarkable.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the first daughter and her husband attended the Vice screening around Christmastime as they vacationed at the Trump family’s Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, only to make a swift exit part way through the film. There has been no indication as to why the two made the decision to leave, though Entertainment Weekly notes the film doesn’t necessarily offer praise to the Republican Party.

Others speculated a scene featuring a “split-second cutaway to a young Donald Trump” may have been the trigger, potentially annoying the couple enough to forego their date night, Vulture reported.

"Vice" director shrugs off report that Ivanka and Jared walked out of screening: "One of the least surprising things I’ve ever heard" https://t.co/wF7BH5Uer7 pic.twitter.com/YL7DIbRA8i — The Hill (@thehill) January 15, 2019

Vice has been the subject of both criticism and praise since it’s Christmas Day release and received a total of six Golden Globe nominations this year, making it the most-nominated production. Christian Bale ultimately took home the award for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy for his portrayal of the film’s central figure. In total, the picture has received an astounding 85 awards nominations, and so far has taken home 17.

And although it appears that Ivanka and Jared don’t necessarily approve of the movie depicting the life and career of the former vice president, McKay believes that Cheney himself would have been a fan of the film, noting that he “loves being portrayed as powerful,” and would therefore “really get a kick out of being depicted in a movie.”