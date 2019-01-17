Millie Bobby Brown Apologizes For Defending Penn Badgley’s Stalker Character In Netflix’s ‘You’

Earlier this week, Millie Bobby Brown took to Instagram Stories to share her thoughts on the first few episodes of Netflix’s newest thriller series, You, which follows a bookstore clerk named Joe Goldberg as he becomes obsessed with a customer and stalks her. Having just started the series, Bobby Brown argued that Goldberg (played by Penn Badgley) is just “in love” with Beck (Elizabeth Lail). But, now that the young actress has completed the first season–and faced major backlash for her initial comments–she’s changed her opinion, according to the Daily Edge.

“So I just started that new show You. He’s not creepy. He’s in love with her, and it’s OK,” the 14-year-old Stranger Things actress said initially in a video on Instagram.

“I know everybody’s going to say, ‘Uh, he’s a stalker, why would you support that?’ No, like, he’s in love with her…just watch the show.”

At the end of her statement, Bobby Brown added that people shouldn’t judge her for her opinion.

Since posting the video, several people have slammed the young star, pointing out that it can actually be dangerous to support someone like Goldberg’s toxic behaviors, Entertainment Tonight reported. While some simply cited her age as the reason why she is “naive” to the problem, others tried to openly explain why Goldberg’s actions are not simply out of love.

“Stop romanticizing and normalizing abusive, unhealthy behavior,” one person wrote on Twitter.

Several people did jump to Bobby Brown’s defense when fans started bullying her for the comment, stating that this should be a “teaching moment” for the young teen.

so y'all do viral the video of millie bobby brown starting the series "you" where she thinks that joe is only in love but u ignore this video where she already finished the series and says that joe is a stalker, you just want to attack her! pic.twitter.com/zSgQCiUPDC — luk ‏ً (@strengthmillie) January 17, 2019

On Wednesday, the actress shared another video to Instagram, in which backtracked on her previous statement. She explained that, at the time of the first video, she had only seen two episodes. By Episode 10 she realized that Goldberg does display stalker behavior.

“So I just finished You. And I guess the other day I made a video, I was on episode two, I guess I gathered an analysis too quickly,” Bobby Browm admitted.

“I watched episode 10 — most definitely is a stalker…My bad if I upset anyone.”

Bobby Brown was just one of several fans who has taken to social media to swoon over Badgley’s creepy character. Some have asked the actor to “kidnap” them, while others wrote about how physically attractive he is, USA Today reported. The comments have gotten so intense, in fact, that Badgley himself responded to a few tweets last week to remind You viewers that they aren’t meant to like Goldberg.

“I’m telling u it’s ur face that does it. Ur gorgeous. I can see past that crazy s**t,” one Twitter user wrote directly to Badgley.

“But you’re supposed to see past my face TO the crazy sh*t!” the 33-year-old actor replied. “It’s the other way!”