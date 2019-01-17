‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent Wants Babies With Fiance Randall Emmett

Lala Kent has baby fever!

Lala Kent wants to have a baby with her fiance, Randall Emmett.

During Tuesday night’s special girls-only episode of Watch What Happens Live, the Vanderpump Rules star and her female co-stars were asked if any of them would be welcoming their first child soon. In response, Kent revealed that she would love to start a family with her movie producer beau.

“Give me a baby!” she proclaimed, according to a January 16 report from TooFab.

As fans well know, Kent and Emmett have plans to start a family — but for now, they are focusing on their engagement and their upcoming wedding.

In September of last year, after about two-and-a-half-years of dating, Emmett proposed to Kent during a trip to Mexico. Since then, the couple has been enjoying one another’s company as they continue to travel with friends, and spend time as a family with Emmett’s two daughters — London and Rylee.

Prior to his romance with Kent, Emmett was married to actress Ambyr Childers for eight years.

While Kent and Emmett won’t be married for a couple of years, Kent is already loving her role as step-mom to London and Rylee.

“I get that role of, like, you can feel safe with me, but also we can have, like, the best time ever ’cause I’m not your parent, you know?” she explained to Entertainment Tonight last month. “Randall and [his ex] do such a great job of raising them, so I let them handle that part and then I’m like, ‘Here, have some lip gloss. Wanna do fake nails? We can do fake nails!'”

Also during Lala Kent’s interview with Entertainment Tonight, the longtime reality star and actress explained her plans for kids of her own.

“He’s set on one, I’m set on two,” Kent said of Emmett. “So, two it will be, because Lala gets what she wants.”

As for when she’s hoping to settle down and to start her family with Emmett, Kent said that she wants to enjoy one year of marriage before getting pregnant with her first child.

“I would like to get married in 2020, and then at least a year of being married, and then let’s get it poppin’, daddy!”

Emmett has not yet spoken publicly in regard to his thoughts on having more kids — or one more child — with Kent.

To see more of Lala Kent and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7. The show airs on Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.