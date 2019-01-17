Kendall Or Kylie Jenner Will Be A Bridesmaid At Hailey And Justin Bieber’s Wedding, Per ‘Hollywood Life’

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber are already married, but the two reportedly plan on having a more formal ceremony in the future. As details about their reported wedding slowly trickle out, rumors about the wedding party are also swirling. According to a new report from Hollywood Life, one of the Jenner girls will be a bridesmaid on the big day!

A source that is reportedly close to the couple told the site, “Kylie and Kendall have been invited to Justin and Hailey’s wedding and at least one has been tapped to be a bridesmaid for the big day.”

Of course, fans are anxious to know which Jenner will be the reported bridesmaid. According to the Hollywood Life report, there is anticipation that Kendall will be the bridesmaid.

The source explained, “Most anticipate that Kendall is getting that honor but the girls aren’t talking much about that part of the wedding. Besides both being invited to the wedding and being very excited to attend that is all they have revealed to close friends so far.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, news of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott receiving an invitation was released today. The wedding will reportedly take place on March 1, which also happens to be the day Justin turns 25.

Hailey and Justin surprised fans when they married at a courthouse in New York last September. The two had only been dating for a few months, and the wedding seemed to happen out of nowhere. However, the two have known each other for years and have previously dated intermittently. Now married, the young couple appear to be planning the next steps of their life. While neither Justin nor Hailey have spoken out about their wedding plans, rumors continue to swirl about it.

Both Justin and Hailey are relatively quiet on social media as well, so fans haven’t been able to get any hints from their Twitter or Instagram accounts. At the beginning of the new year, Hailey did take to Instagram to talk about her insecurities and anxieties. She also took to Twitter to make an exciting announcement. However, the announcement didn’t have anything to about a potential wedding, but rather her show Drop the Mic.

Hailey took to Twitter to say, “Super excited to announce that @dropthemictnt is returning January 23 on TNT! See you all then.”

Fans of the famous couple will simply have to wait with bated breath for confirmation of which Jenner sister will be standing in support of Hailey Baldwin.