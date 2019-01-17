Constance Nunes Flaunts Figure Wearing A Skimpy Bodysuit In New Instagram Video

Constance Nunes is no stranger to showing off her sexy figure in her Instagram posts. And the reality TV star didn’t fail to disappoint on Thursday either after she posted a video which made her fans instantly hot under the collar.

The video in question featured the 29-year-old model wearing a barely-there, leopard print bodysuit with a thong-cut which allowed her to show off a lot of skin. As the caption of the video suggested, the video was part of a photoshoot for the clothing label Akira. Anyone who follows Constance on Instagram knows that she often models for the brand and her pictures are all over their website. The model wore a full face of makeup, let her black tresses down and accessorized with matching, high-heeled boots which made her look sexier.

As the photographer clicked the camera, Constance struck some very sultry poses and lifted her butt to put it on full display. In less than 30 minutes, the post amassed close to 10,000 views and several comments where fans and followers showered her with compliments.

“Great to see your modeling work, awesome job!” one fan commented on the picture. “Core muscles are everything!” another fan commented referring to Constance’s famous posterior and added that she “looks gorgeous as always!”

The California native, who is of Portuguese descent, is not only a popular car mechanic and model but has also done stunt work for Hollywood movies. According to an article by Hot Cars, Nunes performed stunt work in Bring it On and Dodgeball. As the article detailed, it was perhaps her brief movie appearances that caught the attention of Mark Towle — the owner of Gotham Garage — which ultimately brought her on the screen for Car Masters.

Other fans wrote comments including “you are rocking the high heels,” “You are such a hottie,” and “you are natural,” on Constance’s video, while one fan even asked the hottie to marry him.

In an interview with Maxim, when she was asked about what turns her on about a man the most, she said the following.

“I like someone who laughs at the dumb sh*t I say. I need someone who finds my sense of humor appealing and relatable.”

Although it’s natural for beautiful and intelligent women like Constance to have thousands of admirers and potential suitors, many people don’t know that Constance is already officially off the market. According to the article, Nunes is engaged to a man named Jared Toller, and the couple will tie the knot on February 9, in Piru, California.