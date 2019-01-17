Emily Ratajkowski Stuns In Latest Makeup-Free Instagram Snapshot: ‘Rainy Day Lazy Girl’

Like the majority of people, Emily Ratajkowski isn’t a huge fan of the rain.

In her second Instagram post of the day, the model shares with fans that she is being lazy on this rainy day. In the stunning snapshot, Ratajkowski appears to be makeup free as she sits on a bed and looks into the camera. The 27-year-old wears her long, dark locks down and slightly messy as she purses her lips for the camera.

The model rocks a skin-tight white shirt that shows off her toned and tanned midriff. And it comes as no surprise that Ratajkowski’s snapshot has earned her a ton of attention with over 431,000 likes in addition to 1,800 comments. Some fans gushed over how beautiful Emily looks sans makeup while countless others told her to enjoy the relaxing rainy day.

“What a awesome picture young lady,” one fan commented.

“So obsessed with you! You are a huge inspiration! I hope you know how loved you are!”

“U look every day so perfect,” another gushed.

This was Ratajkowski’s second post of the day on the social media platform. As the Inquisitr shared, the model also posted a close-up photo that she looks absolutely stunning in. The image gives fans a black-and-white glimpse of Emily’s face, and it’s easy to see that she is nearly flawless. Just like her most recent photo, the comments and likes for this image also came pouring in.

A few months ago, the model sat down for an interview with Vogue where she talked about a number of aspects of her life, including her personal life. Emily told the outlet that while she grew up in London, she still considers herself a Californian (of course, this is where she and her family moved when she was a kid).

The model also shared that she attended the Fine Arts School of UCLA but always knew that she wanted to follow in the footsteps of her parents and do something creative.

“I come from a family of artists: my mother is a professor of English literature and is a very good writer, while my father is a painter. So, perhaps yes, it was in my blood, but I remember I wanted to be a fireman, too! I was and am a person who likes to change my mind.”

And in her free time, Emily dished that she loves to sketch shapes and figures and says that reading really helps to relax her.

It definitely seems as though Emily has a good head on her shoulders.