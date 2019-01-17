‘Teen Mom 2’ Leah Messer Reveals If She Will Have More Kids And Talks About What She Is ‘So Passionate’ About

While the new season of Teen Mom 2 is underway, some of the cast members are busy working on their other projects. That includes Leah Messer, who has a podcast. Recently, she took to Instagram to share a new photo of her with her boyfriend, and also revealed what she is passionate about.

In the photo, Leah is sitting beside her boyfriend, with a microphone in front of them. Leah has a huge smile on her face, and her boyfriend, Jason, is smiling as well. It turns out Jason was a recent guest on her podcast!

With the photo, Leah explained, “I loved doing a podcast episode with @raylansdad416 about what I’m so passionate about!”

Leah used the hashtag “breaking cycles” after stating what she is passionate about.

She finished her post saying, “Thank you babe for joining us!”

Fans met Leah on her episode of 16 and Pregnant back in 2010. On the show, Leah found out that she and Corey Simms were expecting twins. The show chronicled their journey, and the birth of Ali and Aleeah. Following that show, cameras continued to follow Leah for Teen Mom 2. She and Corey married on the show, but eventually divorced — despite trying hard to make their relationship work for their girls. Leah then moved on with, and married, Jeremy Calvert. With Jeremy, Leah shares a young daughter. Although she and Jeremy tried to make their marriage work as well, the two eventually split.

Since then, Leah has moved in with Jason, who she revealed she was dating in summer of 2018. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Leah explained on the most recent episode of Teen Mom 2 why she is dating an older man rather than someone her age. She explained that, even though she is only 26, others her age don’t “get her life.”

Although she already has three kids, some fans wonder if she will eventually have more, especially since she has a new man in her life. During the premiere of the new episode, Leah took to Instagram to answer fan questions — including whether or not she and Jason planned on having more kids.

According to OK!, the reality show star replied, “Not even a thought at this time.”

Clearly, Leah is focusing on her three kids — and life the way it is right now — before she makes any big changes. Does that include holding off on walking down the aisle? According to the same OK! article, she didn’t give a straight answer, but rather said that Jason is “pretty amazing.”

A new episode of Teen Mom 2 will air on MTV on Monday night. Until then, fans can catch up with Leah on social media, or via her podcast.