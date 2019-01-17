Megyn Kelly Jokes About Unemployment After Being Selected For Jury Duty

'Slightly concerned about the effectiveness of the ‘I’m far too busy’ excuse this time,' the TV personality wrote.

Though her stint at NBC didn’t end too well, Megyn Kelly is still making light of a bad situation.

Currently, Kelly remains jobless after leaving her stint on the third hour of the Today Show under less than ideal circumstances. But rather than sulk about her current state of affairs, Kelly recently took to her Twitter account to poke fun at the fact that she is unemployed.

“About to begin jury duty this morning,” Kelly wrote. “Slightly concerned about the effectiveness of the ‘I’m far too busy’ excuse this time.”

The tweet was quick to earn the former Today Show host a lot of attention from her 2 million-plus Instagram followers. The post attracted over 4,700 favorites, 173 retweets, and upwards of 700 comments in very short order. Many fans chimed in to applaud Megyn for making light out of the situation, while a few other followers were quick to send criticism.

“I don’t think this tweet is helping your PR, honey. Show up for your civic duty with your head high. It’s a learning opportunity for a gal that has been served a big helping of humble pie. Work on your self awareness and lay low for a while,” one critical user wrote.

“Sitting beside common folk! Do the upper body good! Mind over matter,” another Twitter follower wrote.

“I get it’s a joke, but jury duty is one of the best things of service we can do for our country,” one more user chimed in to say.

As the Inquisitr shared back in October, Kelly’s business relationship with the Today Show came to an end after she made some controversial comments about blackface. The downfall began when Kelly was discussing Halloween costumes with her panel, and she told viewers that she doesn’t see what the big deal was as regards Halloween costumes which incorporate blackface.

“Because you do get in trouble if you are a white person who puts on blackface on Halloween, or a black person who puts on whiteface for Halloween. Back when I was a kid that was okay, as long as you were dressing up as, like, a character,” she said on the show.

The following day, Kelly apologized to any of her colleagues or viewers that may have been offended by her comments — but it was too little too late. NBC News chairperson Andy Lack told press that he does not condone the comments that Kelly made and there is no place in their workplace for such comments.

Kelly was then axed from her Today Show slot, one which first premiered in September of 2017. Megyn’s contract was reportedly NBC’s biggest — with the former Fox News personality reportedly earning $23 million a year.