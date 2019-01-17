Enormous ‘Blockbuster’ Storm Poised To Drop Up To 40 Inches Of Snow

The storm could leave 200 million people across the East and Midwest with sub-zero temperatures.

The East Coast is bracing itself for a seriously intense “blockbuster” winter storm this weekend. Experts believe there could be up to 40 inches of snow over the course of the weekend, leaving many Americans stranded without transportation — and in some cases, even without power.

According to USA Today, the rage of the winter storm will immediately be followed on Sunday with an intense Arctic blast. About 200 million Americans will be subjected to the sub-zero temperatures and intense windchill. The National Weather Service has warned people that “freezing rain, heavy snow and heavy rain are expected through the central and eastern U.S. over the next few days.”

The storm is set to begin Friday. At that point, Kansas, Missouri, Iowa, South Dakota, Minnesota, and Nebraska can all expect massive amounts of snow to fall. Citizens have been advised to remain indoors and avoid travel as much as possible. After that, the worst of the storm will strike New England and the Northeast all day Saturday and Sunday. The storm should abate by some time on Monday.

And people are preparing for the worst this weekend, with many already stocking up on food and water in case travel should prove impossible. Some people have invested in generators to keep their lights on, while others have been piling up extra blankets and warm clothes to fight off the intense cold.

A MAJOR winter storm is setting up for this weekend! At this point models are consistent with a majority being north of the DMV but Please stay weather aware, all it will take is a southerly shift of 100 miles to make a HUGE difference here. @ABC7News pic.twitter.com/yfbGu5ulPB — Bill Kelly (@ABC7BillKelly) January 15, 2019

Experts believe that New England could see up to 40 inches of snow in some parts. Meanwhile, central and northern New York State, as well as parts of Pennsylvania, are bracing for as much as 30 inches of snow. The snowfall itself will be extremely heavy, with as much as three inches of snow accumulating in just an hour.

AccuWeather meteorologist Alex Sosnowski stated that the storm “will be a blockbuster in terms of impact and dangerous conditions.”

“Plows are not likely to be able to keep up,” Sosnowski told USA Today. “As the storm strengthens, winds will cause major blowing and drifting of snow. Those who are on the road through the heart of the snow and ice area will be at risk for becoming stranded for many hours.”

New York State Governor Cuomo has gone so far as to issue a warning to residents. On Wednesday, he urged people to prepare for the oncoming storm and to avoid traveling as much as possible. Other states are urging citizens to proceed with caution, and stay at home should the weather turn nasty.