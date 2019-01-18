Offset Reportedly Reveals The One Thing He Misses Most About Cardi B

Offset and Cardi B are still separated, but insiders claim it’s only a matter of time before they are officially back together. On multiple occasions, Cardi B has taken to social media with details about how much she misses Offset — but it appears that she’s not the only one lamenting their lost relationship. According to Hollywood Life, Offset wants his wife back, but there’s one particular reason why. It has been reported that Offset’s reason for missing Cardi B is strictly physical. The “I Like It” rapper’s body is reportedly a drawing card for her husband.

An insider close to the couple recently shared details about Offset’s perspective. “Offset thinks Cardi is looking sexier than ever. He thinks she looks better than ever in her new videos and pics on Instagram,” an insider said. “Offset is impressed with Cardi’s abs and her amazing post-baby body. Seeing her perfect revenge body after their split has him regretting the mistakes he made in their relationship. Right now, he feels like Cardi looks so good that he would do anything to win her back,” the insider explained.

However, Cardi B’s body isn’t the only reason Offset is missing her. The insider went on to further explain the Migos rapper’s love for his wife. “He really, truly misses her and the chemistry they shared. He wants her back in his life for good.”

The latest news follows a string of reports about Offset and Cardi B’s highly publicized breakup. For several months, Offset found himself at the center of multiple cheating scandals, and it was also rumored that he’d fathered a love child with his alleged mistress after marrying Cardi B. The rumors were more than enough for Cardi B to decide she’d had enough.

The “Bodak Yellow” actress took to Instagram with a cryptic post to announce that she and Offset were headed for divorce. As expected, Cardi B’s statement was met with lots of opposition from fans who weren’t sure she was ready to totally call it quits. In fact, fans had even accused Offset and Cardi B of staging their breakup for publicity. Shortly after the famed couple was criticized for the breakup, Cardi B took to social media, insisting none of what she’d endured was for the purpose of publicity. Even then, there were still reports about the possibility of reconciliation. However, Cardi B and Offset have both made it clear they are not back together — yet.