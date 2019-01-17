Nancy Pelosi Doubles Down On Demands For Donald Trump To Delay State Of The Union

Pelosi is urging Trump to hold off on his State of the Union address until the partial government shutdown has ended.

On Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi once again called on Donald Trump to delay his State of the Union address. Pelosi first made the suggestion on Wednesday, saying the televised address should be postponed until the partial government shutdown has ended. Trump dismissed the idea entirely, but Pelosi is not giving up — once again saying that the president should not hold the State of the Union at the present time.

According to Fox News, Pelosi once again addressed the issue during a press conference on Capital Hill. During the course of the conference she discussed why the State of the Union should be moved, and emphasized that there is nothing sacred about the chosen date for the address.

“The date of the State of the Union is not a sacred date,” Pelosi explained. “It’s not constitutionally required. It’s not the president’s birthday. It’s just a date we agreed to. That’s why I said to the president, if you don’t open up government, let’s discuss a mutually agreeable date. It could be a week later — if the government is reopened.”

Trump — who has been at odds with Pelosi over funding for the planned border wall between the United States and Mexico since before the shutdown began — refused to even entertain the notion of pushing back the scheduled date.

The Left has become totally unhinged. They no longer care what is Right for our Countrty! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 17, 2019

“While many Democrats in the House and Senate would like to make a deal, Speaker Pelosi will not let them negotiate,” Trump said on Thursday during a meeting with the Pentagon on missile-defense. “The party has been hijacked by the open-borders fringe within the party. The radical left becoming the radical Democrats. Hopefully, Democratic lawmakers will step forward to do what is right for our country, and what is right for our country is border security at the strongest level.”

After 27 days of the partial government shutdown, it does not look like progress is being made on either side towards a resolution. Democrats have offered Trump and the GOP numerous options to reopen the government and to end the shutdown — but none of them include $5 billion in funding for the border wall.

Trump has repeatedly stated he is willing to let the shutdown go on for months, or even years, if that is what it takes to get the wall approved. He is expected to once again address this issue during the State of the Union. Should it proceed as previously scheduled, you can expect to see the State of the Union address aired on January 29.