‘The Masked Singer’ Mystery: Fans Think The Monster Is Tiger Woods

The Masked Singer is the new show taking the country by storm. The series features celebrities behind elaborate costumes as they compete in a singing competition where nobody knows their identity.

Of course, fans have been trying like crazy to figure out who the stars behind the masks are and have taken to social media sites like Twitter to share their thoughts. One contestant in particular, the monster, has caused much debate online among viewers. Some of which believe the singer could be none other than famous golfer Tiger Woods.

During the show, clues are given about each of the masked stars. The monster has revealed during his two performances that the world had labeled him a monster so that he was forced to take a break from the public eye.

After Tiger’s shocking cheating scandal, where over a dozen women came forward claiming to be one of his mistresses, and a shocking fight with his then-wife Elin Nordegren, Woods when to rehab and laid low for a bit.

The monster also reveals that he was once on the “top” of his game, but the “game turned” on him, which could reference Tiger’s winning record, which took a bit of a nosedive following his return to golf after the cheating scandal.

The singer also reveals that almost being unmasked in week one was a “tough pill to swallow,” which could be hinting at Woods’ issues with taking sleeping pills such as Ambien. He also revealed that he drove up from the “south” in his “caddy” to get back in the “swing of things.”

In Australia for @PresidentsCup prep! It’s an honor to be chosen Captain of the 2019 American Team. pic.twitter.com/CogVI598YR — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) December 5, 2018

Tiger lives in Florida, and the world caddy could be referencing a golf caddy. Of course, the hint about swinging could also mean swinging his golf club.

While the monster is widely thought to be a former singer of some sort, especially since his voice has impressed the judges, some fans think after this week’s episode, Tiger Woods could be one of the biggest names possible to be under the mask.

According to Entertainment Tonight, some other popular fan guesses have been Saturday Night Live star Keenan Thompson, former New York Yankee baseball player Derek Jeter, auto-tuned rapper T-Pain, singer CeeLo Green, Whitney Houston’s former husband Bobby Brown, and rapper Nelly.

While fans have an array of guesses as to the identity of the monster, it seems that the only way to find out is when his mask finally comes off and he reveals his true face to the world.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. on FOX.