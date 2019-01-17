Kourtney Kardashian’s Tough Workout Regimen Is Unbelievable

She mixes it up and makes sure to engage in tons of cardio.

Mother and businesswoman Kourtney Kardashian carves out a considerable amount of “me time” to make sure she’s staying healthy and fit. She shares many photos on her Instagram account showing just how strong and toned her body is — including the famous Kardashian backside.

So what does the 39-year-old do exactly, to stay so physically fit? Women’s Health shared that Kardashian utilizes trainer Don Brooks, and his special method called “The Don-A-Matrix Method.”

“This workout technique is set up to resemble a sports game format consisting of four quarters,” Brooks told E! News. “Each quarter has three sets of two different exercises, combined with rest or relief periods after each quarter. We use the resist-a-bands a lot — the bands are very effective for toning without bulking or injury.”

Brooks’ intensive workouts involve strength training exercises mixed with some intense cardio moves. She incorporates battle ropes, BOSU balls and a TRX suspension trainer into her workouts.

E! Online shared that another trainer, Amanda Lee, leads Kardashian through a considerable amount of HIIT workouts — featuring exercises like lunges and squats — until Kourtney and sister Kim become fatigued.

It helps this Kardashian sister to pair up with a friend or a sister to keep her motivated. She’s been spotted working out with Khloe and Kim, and credits them both with keeping her on track.

“I know for my body, I need four to five days a week of working out,” she told E! News. “Khloe and I really push each other to do that.”

Sister Khloe Kardashian has also shared on Instagram that she can’t get over Kourtney Kardashian’s abs.

“Can you believe my sisters abs?!?!??,” Khloe captioned one Instagram photo. “I see you boo!!!! I miss my workout buddy!!! You’re my motivation!”

According to a video she posted on her YouTube channel, Kourtney Kardashian loves burpees and mountain climbers. For warm-ups, she turns to jumping rope to get that heart rate up. She also gets a kick out of boxing for a full-body workout.

The Kardashians always stay busy when on vacation, too — going bike riding, paddle boarding, and skiing. She, Kylie, and Kendall Jenner hit the slopes in Aspen, Colorado, earlier this year. Skiing can be a terrific workout, and it appears that the Kardashian sisters enjoy the sport.

Kardashian has also shared photos on social media of herself hiking, playing pool, volleyball, and tennis — showing that the gym isn’t the only place to get a fantastic workout session.

All that dedication has definitely paid off!