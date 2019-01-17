Joe Alwyn Sets Record Straight On Taylor Swift Romance: ‘I Think It’s Normal’

Joe Alwyn is sick of people classifying his relationship with Taylor Swift as “strange.”

The British actor has remained relatively quiet on his highly-publicized relationship with country superstar Taylor Swift until recent weeks. Most recently, Alwyn opened up to Mr. Porter about his romance with Swift and admitted that it has been a readjustment to to have to deal with so much press and publicity.

Though he is a famous actor in his own right, Swift is a more popular figure than Alwyn and he doesn’t quite understand what all the fuss over their relationship is. Not only that but he told the publication that he doesn’t think that his relationship with Taylor should be considered “strange” simply because the two are relatively private.

“I don’t think anyone you meet on the streets would just spill their guts out to you, therefore why should I?” Alwyn dished. “And then that is defined as being ‘strangely private’. Fine. But I don’t think it is. I think it’s normal.”

And in another recent interview with Esquire, the Inquisitr shared that Alwyn opened up about Taylor once again. In the interview, the actor was asked if he got advice on how to navigate the celebrity dating scene and his answer came as a surprise to some.

“I didn’t seek out advice on that. Because I know what I feel about it. I think there’s a very clear line as to what somebody should share, or feel like they have to share. And what they don’t want to and shouldn’t have to.”

As fans of the famous duo know, their relationship was first seen publicly back in 2017. Since then, the pair have only been spotted out and about a few times together. Most recently, the two attended the same Golden Globes after party where they were seen packing on the PDA.

But just because Swifty seems to be smitten with her man that doesn’t mean that she isn’t still spending time with her infamous girl gang. Last week, the Inquisitr shared that Swift, Selena Gomez, and Cazzie David were hanging out and enjoying some wine and girl time.

In a snapshot posted to Taylor’s Instagram titled “20wineteen,” the singer appears to the far right of the photo and is sporting a huge smile as she rocks her signature red lipstick and holds up a glass of wine. She has her hair slicked back in a low ponytail and next to her is Cazzie David, the ex girlfriend of Pete Davidson. Like Swift, she also rocks a bright red lipstick and leans her head against the singer’s. Just behind the two of them is Selena Gomez, who is another member of Taylor’s girl gang.

It’s nice to see that Tay has found the balance between friends and boyfriend.