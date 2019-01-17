British Actress Sarah Jayne Dunn Flaunts Fantastic Pre-Wedding Figure In Lingerie Shot

She's made even more progress since then, as regards her overall diet and exercise regimen.

Many brides-to-be set a weight-loss goal as they strive to look stellar and feel fabulous on their wedding day. British soap opera star Sarah Jayne Dunn had always hoped to lose the baby weight after the birth of son Stanley in August 2016, but hadn’t made much progress.

The 37-year-old Hollyoaks actress decided to embark upon an amazing transitional weight-loss journey 12 weeks before her 2018 wedding — and the results were stunning. She shared an incredible flashback photo from before the wedding, and has made even more progress since then.

She worked closely with trainers at Ultimate Performance Fitness, and ended up dropping three dress sizes overall.

“I wanted fat loss, I wanted definition and I just wanted to feel my best. I wanted to feel energized and have healthy skin and all the things that go alongside being fit and healthy, and eating well and training well,” Dunn told Bride Magazine.

She loved that her workout regimen wasn’t too terribly rigorous, and that it offered training paired with one-on-one sessions which meshed perfectly with her busy schedule.

“What I didn’t want to do in the lead up to my wedding day was run myself into the ground, not eat properly, or make myself stressed out and not reach the goals that I wanted. What I found on the 12-week transformation is that it’s been the complete opposite: I was sleeping better, I had loads of energy, I was eating really well and I got into the best shape I’ve ever been in in my life. It’s made it effortless,” she said.

On an Instagram post which she shared late last year, Dunn wrote that “confidence comes from within.” She wanted to encourage other women to feel compelled to better themselves — for themselves.

Dunn appreciated the overhaul to her health so that she could be a better mom, actress, and spouse.

“It was much easier than I thought it was going to be. It’s just been about organization and preparation. It’s more about portion control and getting into that routine of measuring out rice or sweet potato. There’s a huge list of foods that you can have. You’re in no way restricted and there’s loads of variety,” she said to Bride.

Her husband Jon is a personal trainer, and loved watching the progress that his wife made. Below is an example of what Dunn eats in a day, along with a hypothetical training session.

Diet (Low Carb Day)

Breakfast — Omelet.

Snack/post-workout — Pea protein and banana blend.

Lunch — Chicken breast and loads of greens with a tablespoon of pesto.

Afternoon snack — Tuna or chicken breast and half of an avocado.

Dinner — Salmon, loads of vegetables, and sweet potato or brown rice.

Sample Training