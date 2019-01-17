British Actress Flaunts Fantastic Pre-Wedding Figure In Lingerie Shot

She's made even more progress since then with her diet overall and exercise regimen.

Many brides-to-be set a weight-loss goal as they strive to look stellar and feel fabulous on their wedding day. British soap opera star Sarah Jayne Dunn had always hoped to lose the baby weight after the birth of son Stanley in August 2016, but hadn’t made much progress.

The 37-year-old actress of Hollyoaks decided to embark upon an amazing transitional weight loss journey 12 weeks before her 2018 wedding and the results were stunning. She shared an incredible flashback photo from before the wedding and has made even more progress since then.

She worked closely with trainers at Ultimate Performance Fitness and ended up dropping three dress sizes overall.

“I wanted fat loss, I wanted definition and I just wanted to feel my best. I wanted to feel energized and have healthy skin and all the things that go alongside being fit and healthy, and eating well and training well,” Dunn told Bride Magazine.

She loved that her workout regimen wasn’t too terribly rigorous and offered training paired with one-on-one sessions, which meshed perfectly with her busy schedule.

“What I didn’t want to do in the lead up to my wedding day was run myself into the ground, not eat properly, or make myself stressed out and not reach the goals that I wanted. What I found on the 12-week transformation is that it’s been the complete opposite: I was sleeping better, I had loads of energy, I was eating really well and I got into the best shape I’ve ever been in in my life. It’s made it effortless,” she said.

On her Instagram post, Dunn shared that “confidence comes from within.” She wanted to encourage other women to feel compelled to better themselves for themselves.

“I did this shoot just six weeks into my 12-week transformation,” she wrote. “From just six weeks of training consistently and eating the right foods, my mindset completely changed and my confidence, after having a baby, grew.”

Dunn appreciated the overhaul to her health so she could be a better mom, actress and spouse.

“It was much easier than I thought it was going to be. It’s just been about organization and preparation. It’s more about portion control and getting into that routine of measuring out rice or sweet potato. There’s a huge list of foods that you can have. You’re in no way restricted and there’s loads of variety,” she said.

Her now hubby Jon is a personal trainer and loved watching the progress his wife made as her biggest fan and supporter. Below is an example of what Dunn eats in a day along with a training session.

Diet (Low Carb Day)

Breakfast – Omelet first thing

Snack/Post-workout – Pea protein and banana blend mid-morning

Lunch – Chicken breast and loads of greens with a tablespoon pesto

Afternoon snack – Tuna or chicken breast and half an avocado

Dinner – Salmon, loads of veg and sweet potato or brown rice

Sample Training