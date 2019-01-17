Kristin Davis’ ‘SATC’ Throwback Has Fans Hoping For A Third Movie

Could Kristin Davis be hinting at third Sex and the City movie? Fans certainly hope so!

As a tribute to “throwback Thursday,” the actress decided to share a photo from her days on the Sex and the City set. In the image, Davis stands on the streets of Manhattan as she strikes a pose for the camera. The actress wears a chic navy blue dress and poses with her hand on her stomach.

It appears as though she is in the middle of hair and makeup as she rocks curlers in her long, dark locks and minimal makeup. To accessorize the look, Davis sports a ring and a white pearl necklace. Within just minutes of the post going live, Kristin’s throwback photo has earned her a ton of attention with over 6,000 likes and 90 plus comments.

Some fan took to the post to gush over how beautiful a makeup-free Davis looks while countless others commented on the photo in hopes that Davis could potentially be hinting at a third Sex and the City movie.

“Omg is that the secret to Charlotte’s always amazing and perfect waves hair style?!!”

“Words cannot express how much I miss this show,” another fan commented.

“BEST! EVER!!! Please, please, pleaseeeee come back,” one more chimed in.

Kristin has yet to reply to any fans who are wishing for her to reprise her role as Charlotte York but as SATC fans know, it is not looking good at this time. As the Inquisitr shared back in December, Sarah Jessica Parker opened up about a possible third Sex and the City film. It was reported that the script was all ready to go and everyone was onboard until Kim Cattrall dropped out.

As news of Cattrall backing out spread, feud rumors between SJP and Kim spread like wildfire and as fans of the show know, it was a big mess. During a luncheon, Parker broke her silence on the film, saying that it isn’t something that’s in the pipeline now.

“It’s not something we are talking about right now. I just don’t have a clue.”

In addition, Davis also spoke out about all the drama and let fans know that if it was up to her, she would love to make a third film.

“It is true that we are not going to be able to make a [third] film,” she shared with her Instagram followers. “I wish that we could have made the final chapter, on our own terms, to complete the stories of our characters. It is deeply frustrating not to able to share that chapter (beautifully written by [Sex and the City creator Michael Patrick King]) with all of you. So we will just have our memories.”

Maybe in the future, things will change but for now, it seems as though fans can just keep wishing for another SATC movie.