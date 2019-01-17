Kristin Cavallari Shows Off Insane Bikini Body While Vacationing In Mexico

Kristin Cavallari is taking Cabo by storm!

The reality star has already taken to her Instagram account to share a few photos from her trip with husband Jay Cutler. And the crew of Very Cavallari caught the mother of three showing off her amazing figure while shooting scenes from the reality show in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

The Daily Mail shared screenshots of some of the photos and videos that were posted to Kristin’s Instagram story last night and Kristin looks nothing short of amazing. In one of the photos, Cavallari rocks a pink and brown bandeau bikini that shows off her slim figure.

The 32-year-old definitely looks like she’s ready for some fun in the sun as she wears her short, blonde locks pulled back along with a white fedora hat with a black sash. To accessorize the look, the wife of Jay Cutler rocks a large pair of aviator glasses as well as a pair of big hoop earrings.

“These poor microphone guys,” Kristin wrote of the clip.

She also took to her Instagram account to share another photo from the trip. In the snapshot, Cavallari rocks a baggy pair of black and white striped pants as well as a matching top that leaves very little to the imagination. In this particular image, Kristin wears her hair down and holds a glass of rose in her hand.

It comes as no shock that the laid back image has earned Cavallari a lot of attention with over 92,000 likes in addition to 590 plus comments. Some fans commented on the reality star’s chic outfit while countless others told her that it looks like she is living the good life.

“What happens in Cabo stays in Cabo.”

“Where is that outfit from? I love it,” another commented.

“This is making me even more excited about my Cabo trip in February! Been waiting since I booked in July!! Cheers,” one more chimed in.

But not all the comments about the Laguna Beach alum have been positive over the past few weeks. As the Inquisitr recently shared, one Instagram user posted a side-by-side photo of Cavallari from her start on reality TV and another more current photo.

“It appears she keeps it fresh and natural by lip, cheek and under eye filler and Botox to the frown, forehead and crows feet,” the Instagrammer commented.

However, Kristin wasn’t too keen on the comment when she saw it on the Instagram user’s account and took the opportunity to set the record straight.

“I’ve actually never touched my face but thanks for the compliment I guess,” she clapped back. “Maybe get your facts straight before u start making claims like that. I’m proud to be injectable free.”

Lesson learned — when it comes to her looks, don’t mess with Cavallari.